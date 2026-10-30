Indulge Chennai 19th anniversary edition special: A city brewing on filter coffee

That tension between inherited habits and changing ideas about quality is part of Chennai’s evolving coffee culture. Traditional filter coffee remains popular, while a growing number of enthusiasts are paying closer attention to flavour, extraction and the characteristics of individual beans. Sidhant believes the two approaches can coexist, even as the city develops a newer vocabulary around coffee.

For him, the future lies in recognising the brewing method as more than a familiar local custom. The tumbler and davara need not disappear for the city to experiment with its coffee, just as innovation need not mean abandoning the practices that made the brew distinctive in the first place.

That distinction matters to Alvin Chris Daniel, owner of Eventide Coffee, where speciality filter coffee is part of the café’s offering. A dark roast, Alvin argues, is not necessarily stronger: strength comes from concentration and extraction. Chicory can be part of the taste people grew up with, but it is not essential to a good cup. “For them, it tastes like home,” he says of its nostalgic pull. His ideal brew is rich and full-bodied, yet sweet, balanced and clean.

Alvin’s point is that a good cup begins well before the decoction reaches the tumbler. The choice of beans, how they are processed and how they are roasted all influence what eventually comes through in the cup. Natural-processed coffee, dried with the fruit still around the seed, can bring more sweetness and body, while washed coffee tends to produce a cleaner flavour. Robusta, meanwhile, adds intensity and helps the coffee hold its own against milk.

A blend can bring these qualities together without relying on an especially dark roast or chicory to create the impression of strength. “Every coffee brings something specific to the cup, and a good filter blend is really about building components on purpose,” he says.

Chicory has its own place in the story. The roasted root lends coffee a darker colour and woody bitterness, while slowing the drip and giving the decoction a more concentrated appearance. Its popularity is also tied to familiarity, Alvin points out. Historically used to stretch coffee when it was expensive, chicory became part of the flavour many people grew up drinking. But he believes it can also obscure the character of the beans.