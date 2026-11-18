A tiny sandpiper bird travelled nearly 8,000 km, all the way from Russia to the coast of West Bengal, according to birdwatchers and conservationists. The critically endangered spoon-billed sandpiper, identified by a lime-green tag marked '2K' on its right leg, was photographed at Kargil Beach in Bakkhali, South 24 Parganas, on October 24, 2026. It was spotted again the following day at nearby Patibunia Beach.
The bird's journey was traced through the identification tag, which established that it had been marked as a wild chick in Meinypilgyno, in Russia's Chukotka region, on July 6, 2025. The same individual was first recorded in Bengal in March 2026, making its subsequent appearance in October an important sighting for those monitoring the species.
According to reports, birdwatchers Arkajit Chakraborty, Animesh Das, Saptarshi Dasgupta and Anubhab Dutta photographed the bird at Kargil Beach at around 8.17 am on October 24. It was subsequently identified at Patibunia, approximately 1-2 km away.
The spoon-billed sandpiper (Calidris pygmaea) is a small migratory shorebird named after its distinctive spatula-shaped bill. Unlike the narrow bills of most sandpipers, its beak widens at the tip, giving it a spoon-like appearance. The unusual shape helps it pick small food items from shallow water and wet mudflats.
The species breeds along the coast of northeastern Russia, particularly in the Chukotka and Kamchatka regions. During migration, it travels through East and Southeast Asia, using coastal wetlands and tidal mudflats as feeding and resting grounds. Its wintering areas include Bangladesh, Myanmar and Thailand. These habitats are essential for the birds to replenish their energy during their long-distance journeys.
The spoon-billed sandpiper is classified as critically endangered, with fewer than 500 individuals estimated to remain in the wild, according to conservation reports. Habitat loss, hunting and human disturbance along its migratory route have contributed to its declining population.
The destruction of tidal mudflats, particularly around the Yellow Sea, has reduced the availability of important feeding grounds. Coastal development and land reclamation have further affected the wetlands on which the species depends.
Conservation efforts include the Spoon-billed Sandpiper Headstarting Programme, launched in 2012 by conservationists working with Birds Russia and the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT). Under the initiative, eggs are collected from vulnerable nests in the Russian Arctic, artificially incubated and the chicks hand-reared until they are ready to be released into the wild. The programme had released 236 birds by 2021, helping improve the survival prospects of the critically endangered species. Researchers also use identification rings and satellite tracking to understand the birds' movements and identify important habitats.
Birdwatchers and conservationists continue to monitor the Bengal coastline, while local forest officials have installed signboards and increased patrolling to discourage disturbance to shorebirds.