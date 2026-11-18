A tiny sandpiper bird travelled nearly 8,000 km, all the way from Russia to the coast of West Bengal, according to birdwatchers and conservationists. The critically endangered spoon-billed sandpiper, identified by a lime-green tag marked '2K' on its right leg, was photographed at Kargil Beach in Bakkhali, South 24 Parganas, on October 24, 2026. It was spotted again the following day at nearby Patibunia Beach.

The bird's journey was traced through the identification tag, which established that it had been marked as a wild chick in Meinypilgyno, in Russia's Chukotka region, on July 6, 2025. The same individual was first recorded in Bengal in March 2026, making its subsequent appearance in October an important sighting for those monitoring the species.

According to reports, birdwatchers Arkajit Chakraborty, Animesh Das, Saptarshi Dasgupta and Anubhab Dutta photographed the bird at Kargil Beach at around 8.17 am on October 24. It was subsequently identified at Patibunia, approximately 1-2 km away.

What makes the spoon-billed sandpiper unique?

The spoon-billed sandpiper (Calidris pygmaea) is a small migratory shorebird named after its distinctive spatula-shaped bill. Unlike the narrow bills of most sandpipers, its beak widens at the tip, giving it a spoon-like appearance. The unusual shape helps it pick small food items from shallow water and wet mudflats.