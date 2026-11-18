Late November is when the global travel calendar hits a rare, cinematic sweet spot. Between November 20 and 30, 2026, a single full moon links some of the world’s most visually arresting celebrations. Here are the travel-core festivals worth packing your bags for before November comes to a close.
India’s only autumn cherry blossom celebration turns Ward’s Lake and Polo Grounds into a canopy of pink Himalayan blooms paired with major international music headliners, indie bands, and local Khasi food stalls. November 20–21 — Meghalaya.
While the tent city runs all winter, the late-November full moon transforms the endless white salt flats of the Great Rann of Kutch into a glowing silver mirror, backed by Kutchi folk music and mirror-work craft bazaars. November 22–25 — Dhordo, Gujarat
Asia’s largest traditional cattle and rural fair unfolds at the confluence of the Ganga and Gandak rivers, blending folk theatre, village markets and Kartik Purnima river rituals. November 22 — Sonepur, Bihar
Fifteen days after Diwali, all 84 ghats of Varanasi are illuminated with over a million earthen diyas, culminating in an expanded Ganga Aarti and boat processions along the riverfront. November 24 — Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Northern Thailand’s dual festival of light pairs floating lotus baskets (krathongs) on rivers and temple moats with mass releases of glowing paper khom loi sky lanterns on the full-moon night of November 24. November 23–25 — Chiang Mai & Sukhothai, Thailand
Set at 2,200 meters in the Swiss Alps, this high-altitude electronic music festival mixes panoramic snow-peak stages with ski-season opening energy. Between the weekends, Polaris also runs an all-ages audiovisual art exhibition in Verbier featuring installations like Dragon-O and ORGANYSMO. November 20–28 Verbier, Switzerland.
An intimate village tshechu in Bhutan’s spiritual heartland featuring sacred masked cham dances, silk brocades and highland harvest gatherings far from the main tourist circuit. November 24–26 — Bumthang, Bhutan
Held at the ancient Khmer ruins of Phra Prang Sam Yot, locals lay out multi-tiered fruit and dessert banquets for the town’s resident macaques in a quirky annual tradition. November 29 — Lopburi, Thailand
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