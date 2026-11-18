The Gundicha Temple holds immense cultural significance for devotees acting as the destination for the famous annual Rath Yatra. While it is a year-round hub of devotion its coastal proximity makes it vulnerable to extreme weather events.

This decisive action follows urgent meteorological warnings regarding Cyclone Akvan. The weather system has rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is forecast to batter several parts of Odisha. Puri district sits directly in the storm's path and is actively bracing for extremely heavy rainfall alongside dangerous high-velocity winds.

To mitigate risks during this volatile period the temple administration is taking no chances with public wellbeing. The SJTA has urged all devotees to fully cooperate with the emergency safety guidelines. Officials firmly advise anyone planning a journey to the region to postpone their trip and follow all upcoming advisories issued by district authorities.

While the sudden closure is a disappointment for those seeking spiritual solace the administration maintains that visitor welfare remains the absolute priority. The sacred doors of the temple are expected to reopen for normal darshan schedules once the severe storm passes and officials complete a thorough administrative review of the premises. Until then travellers are heavily encouraged to stay indoors, stay safe and keep a close eye on local weather updates before attempting to reschedule their holy visit.