Antiseptic wipes, spray and cream

In the bush, dust, sweat, and heat can turn a tiny scratch into an infection very quickly. Clean every cut immediately with antiseptic wipes or spray, pat dry, and then apply antiseptic cream to soothe the area and protect against infection. This simple clean, treat, and cover routine prevents most minor wound problems.

Insect repellent + sun protection

Two safari must-haves in one pouch. Use a good-quality repellent with DEET or picaridin to protect against mosquitoes and other biting insects that can transmit disease. Pair it with a broad-spectrum, high-SPF sunscreen and an SPF lip balm. The sun could be harsh even on cloudy days, so reapply sunscreen after sweating and repellent as directed on the label.

Pain relievers & essential medicines

Pack ibuprofen or paracetamol for headaches, muscle aches, fever, and pain, plus antihistamines for allergies or insect stings, antacids, motion-sickness tablets, and ORS sachets for dehydration and diarrhoea. Do not forget your daily prescription medicines in their original packaging, in your carry-on. Heat plasters are also handy for back, neck, or muscle strain after long game drives.

Keep it compact, accessible & checked

Pack everything in one small, waterproof, clearly labelled pouch that stays in your daypack, not back in your lodge room. Check expiry dates before you leave, and keep your insurance details, emergency contacts, and a list of allergies and medicines inside the kit. For deep cuts, heavy bleeding, severe pain, or any symptom that is not improving, seek medical help immediately.