Three beaches in Tamil Nadu have been awarded the prestigious international Blue Flag certification for the 2026-27 season. Announced by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), the certification went to all three for the first time, and it takes the state's total to four. Kovalam, Tamil Nadu's first Blue Flag beach, retained its status for the sixth consecutive year. The three new additions lie along the coastline of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts.

The Blue Flag is a globally recognized eco-label, and it is not easily won. It is renewed annually, following inspections by national and international juries against 33 criteria. Those criteria include marine water quality, environmental education, environmental management, and safety and services for tourists. These are the stretches of sand worth visiting now, before the crowds arrive.