Three beaches in Tamil Nadu have been awarded the prestigious international Blue Flag certification for the 2026-27 season. Announced by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), the certification went to all three for the first time, and it takes the state's total to four. Kovalam, Tamil Nadu's first Blue Flag beach, retained its status for the sixth consecutive year. The three new additions lie along the coastline of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts.
The Blue Flag is a globally recognized eco-label, and it is not easily won. It is renewed annually, following inspections by national and international juries against 33 criteria. Those criteria include marine water quality, environmental education, environmental management, and safety and services for tourists. These are the stretches of sand worth visiting now, before the crowds arrive.
In 2004, the tsunami ravaged this coast, now it is being honored for its stewardship. Silver Beach unspools along the Coromandel Coast just 2 km from downtown Cuddalore, a languid, sun-burnished expanse that rewards the journey whether you are coming from Puducherry, 25 km to the north, or driving down from Chennai, roughly 180 km away. The beach derives its name from the shimmering waves that lap the shore, which glint against the pale sand of the Bay of Bengal. The weathered remains of Fort St. David, the British stronghold that repelled French assaults under Dupleix in 1746, brood over the mouth of the Gadilam River, while a mangrove fringe and placid backwaters lend the shoreline an ecological richness that few urban beaches can claim. A one-kilometre stretch has been upgraded with a beachfront plaza, landscaped walkways and visitor facilities.
One of the districts most heavily afflicted by the 2004 tsunami, Nagapattinam knows the sea's capacity for ruin more intimately than most, which makes the Blue Flag now fluttering over Kameswaram an emblem of resurgence. The beach lies in Keelaiyur block, roughly 7 km south of Velankanni, an obvious reprieve for the pilgrims who throng the town's celebrated basilica. Its developed stretch is deliberately intimate with just 300 metres of sand, curated for cleanliness, safety, and ease. The district also counts the Nagore Dargah, the Velankanni Basilica, and the Sikkal Singaravelan Temple among its treasures.
Ariyaman is the exuberant counterpoint to the austere, devotional shores that surround it. Perched on the Palk Bay about 27 km before the temple town of Rameswaram, this beach, affectionately christened Kushi, is a ribbon of pale sand some 2 km long and 150 m wide, its fringe of feathery casuarinas casting a welcome, dappled shade. The sea here is famously docile, so placid by day that even non-swimmers can wade far from the shore, though caution is advised around jellyfish. For the more adventurous, there are activities like parasailing, jet-skiing and windsurfing, while the less daring may settle for boating, a children's park, or an amble to the nearby aquarium and museum.
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