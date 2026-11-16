Three new beaches in Maharashtra get Blue Flag Certification

Three beaches in Maharashtra — Ladghar, Guhagar and Shrivardhan —have been awarded the prestigious international Blue Flag certification for the 2026–27 season. Announced by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), this marks Maharashtra's debut on the global list of environmentally sustainable beaches. All three newly recognised coastlines are located in Maharashtra's Konkan region.
Ladghar Beach in Ratnagiri near Dapoli; widely known as Tamas Teertha for the reddish hue of its evening waves and clean, quiet stretch. Guhagar Beach also in Ratnagiri is a long, virgin white-sand shoreline bordered by suru (casuarina) trees, noted for strict local coastal upkeep. The Shrivardhan Beach in Raigad is a crescent-shaped coastline with a gentle, safe swimming gradient and strong gram panchayat-led waste management.
With the addition of these three beaches (among 9 new additions nationwide alongside 13 renewals), India's total count of Blue Flag-certified beaches has reached 22 for the 2026–27 season. The certification for the three beaches officially takes effect for the 2026–27 season (starting mid-November 2026) and requires ongoing compliance and periodic inspections to retain the status.
To earn the eco-label, the beaches met over 30 stringent international criteria across four main pillars: bathing water quality (regular microbiological testing), environmental management (solid waste segregation and CRZ compliance), safety and services (lifeguards, first-aid and disability access), and environmental education.
All three beaches sit close to each other in a straight north-to-south line along the Konkan coast (about 120–150 km end-to-end), separated by two river creeks that are easily crossed via vehicle ferries. Drive south to Bagmandale Jetty, take the Ro-Ro car ferry across Savitri Creek to Veshvi (Bankot), then continue via Kelshi/Anjarle/Dapoli to Ladghar. From there, drive south to Dabhol Jetty, take the Ro-Ro car ferry across Vashishti Creek to Dhopave and drive straight into Guhagar.
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