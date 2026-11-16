Three new beaches in Maharashtra get Blue Flag Certification

Ladghar Beach in Ratnagiri near Dapoli; widely known as Tamas Teertha for the reddish hue of its evening waves and clean, quiet stretch. Guhagar Beach also in Ratnagiri is a long, virgin white-sand shoreline bordered by suru (casuarina) trees, noted for strict local coastal upkeep. The Shrivardhan Beach in Raigad is a crescent-shaped coastline with a gentle, safe swimming gradient and strong gram panchayat-led waste management.

With the addition of these three beaches (among 9 new additions nationwide alongside 13 renewals), India's total count of Blue Flag-certified beaches has reached 22 for the 2026–27 season. The certification for the three beaches officially takes effect for the 2026–27 season (starting mid-November 2026) and requires ongoing compliance and periodic inspections to retain the status.