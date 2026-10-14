Four Indian beaches to visit for a different shade of sand

Black sand beaches have become a striking backdrop for travel photography and India has several stretches where darker sand creates a distinctly different coastal landscape. Unlike volcanic beaches elsewhere, the colour of many Indian beaches is linked to mineral-rich sand and local geology. Here are four to seek out.
Near the Karnataka-Goa border in Karwar, Tilmati is known for its dark, almost black sand. Its name comes from til (sesame) and mati (soil), referring to the resemblance between the sand and black sesame seeds. The secluded beach can be reached from the Majali area by boat or along a rough trail, making the journey part of the experience. Karnataka Tourism lists Tilmati among Karwar’s quieter beaches.
Just north of Varkala’s North Cliff, Thiruvambady is also known as Black Sand Beach. Its dark shoreline is a marked contrast to the more popular Papanasham Beach nearby and tends to be considerably quieter. You can reach it by descending from the cliff or by taking a short drive from Varkala. The beach also offers moderate waves that attract surfers during the season.
Part of the Konkan coast near Alibaug, Revdanda makes for an easy addition to a coastal road trip from Mumbai. The wider Raigad coastline includes stretches of dark sand, while the area around Revdanda is also known for its historic fort remains and coconut-lined shore. The combination of beach and ruins gives photographers more than one setting to work with, particularly around the old fort area. Maharashtra Tourism also lists Revdanda among the Konkan destinations suitable for coastal camping.
In North Andaman, the beaches around Diglipur offer a quieter coastal experience alongside forested landscapes snf are known for their unique grey-to-black volcanic sand. Kalipur is recognised as a turtle-nesting beach and Lamiya Bay sits close to the route towards Saddle Peak, the highest point in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The area is better suited to travellers looking beyond the archipelago’s more photographed beaches, with opportunities for beach walks, forest trails and wildlife experiences.
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