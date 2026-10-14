Four Indian beaches to visit for a different shade of sand

Part of the Konkan coast near Alibaug, Revdanda makes for an easy addition to a coastal road trip from Mumbai. The wider Raigad coastline includes stretches of dark sand, while the area around Revdanda is also known for its historic fort remains and coconut-lined shore. The combination of beach and ruins gives photographers more than one setting to work with, particularly around the old fort area. Maharashtra Tourism also lists Revdanda among the Konkan destinations suitable for coastal camping.