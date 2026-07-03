Skip the palaces: Here’s the perfect itinerary for an epic dune bashing adventure across Rajasthan

Spread across more than 3,000 sq km in Jaisalmer and Barmer, Desert National Park showcases a unique ecosystem of sand dunes, fossilised trees and rugged landscapes. It is one of the last refuges of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (Godawan), along with desert foxes, chinkaras and blackbucks.

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