Skip the palaces: Here’s the perfect itinerary for an epic dune bashing adventure across Rajasthan

Royal Rajasthan may be familiar territory for many travellers, yet its western border districts — especially Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner — still offer lesser-explored circuits where the Thar Desert reveals a different side. From mysterious abandoned villages to golden dunes and desert wildlife, the region brings together history, adventure and folklore. For a quintessential Jaisalmer desert experience, the circuit around Sam and Kuldhara makes for an unforgettable journey.
Located around 18–20 km west of Jaisalmer city, Kuldhara stands frozen in time. Built in the 13th century, the village was once home to the prosperous Paliwal Brahmins, known for their remarkable architectural skills and town planning. Local folklore says that in 1825, the villagers of Kuldhara and 83 surrounding settlements abandoned their homes overnight to protect the village chief’s daughter from the powerful prime minister Salim Singh. Legend has it that they left behind a curse that no one would ever be able to inhabit the land again. Beyond its eerie reputation, Kuldhara’s ruins reveal clever design — from its grid-like layout to sandstone walls and ventilation slots that helped keep homes cool despite the desert heat.
Around 45 km from Jaisalmer, Sam is the vibrant heart of the Thar Desert experience. Its vast shifting dunes, some rising 30–60 feet, create the perfect setting for adventure. Travellers can explore the sands through 4x4 jeep dune bashing, camel safaris, ATV rides and unforgettable sunsets. By night, luxury Swiss tents bring the desert alive with Kalbelia dance performances, Sufi-inspired folk music, bonfires and traditional Rajasthani dinners.
Spread across more than 3,000 sq km in Jaisalmer and Barmer, Desert National Park showcases a unique ecosystem of sand dunes, fossilised trees and rugged landscapes. It is one of the last refuges of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (Godawan), along with desert foxes, chinkaras and blackbucks.