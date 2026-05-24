This property in Jawai shows what a responsible wildlife escape should be like!

Little did we know that this traditional attire would soon be worn by us just moments later when we arrived at Brij Pola Jawai. The welcome ritual here didn’t just include an aarti thaal and refreshing drinks, but also being dressed in a pagadi and a dupatta. The colours happened to match our outfits almost exactly, which delighted us far more than they should have. We kept the look on for the rest of the day.

What did bother us, though, was a small geographical mystery: why was the hotel called Pola when it sat in Pali? The team laughed and explained — the hill right behind the property gave it its name, and that hill sits within a leopard’s territory. Escorting us to our room, they further explained that the property has just four tents. If a leopard decides to stroll by, then we can enjoy the view from the comfort of our bed.