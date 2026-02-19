Why Rajasthan's Jawai is much more than just the Leopard Country of India!

At certain points, the jeep tilts at what feels like almost ninety degrees, both on the ascent and the descent, making the experience all the more thrilling. It is in those very moments, when your stomach is tied in knots, that you instinctively look beyond the jeep and take in the vastness of the landscape before you. Opting for evening safaris around sunset made our trip even more special.

As the sun dipped lower, the hills were bathed in warm golden light, the waters of the Jawai Dam shimmered in the distance and the changing hues of the sky created a truly magical atmosphere. And the cherry on top? Most luxury camps in Jawai conclude the day with a sunset ‘high tea’ served atop one of the region’s striking granite hills — an indulgent pause framed by wild hares hopping about (if you are lucky though).