Chilika Lake and Mangalajodi, Odisha



Asia's largest brackish-water lagoon, Chilika is particularly popular for sightings of flamingos, pintails, sandpipers, plovers, gulls and other waterbirds.

The Nalabana Bird Sanctuary inside the lake is a hotspot.

For a closer encounter, head to Mangalajodi village, situated on the northern fringes of the lagoon. Traditional country-boat rides through its marshes offer opportunities to observe birds feeding, nesting and taking flight. The destination is also an inspiring conservation success story: local communities that once depended on bird hunting have become protectors and guides.

November to February is an especially rewarding period to visit.