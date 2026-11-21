As temperatures dip across much of the country, India's wetlands, grasslands, forests and coastal stretches become seasonal sanctuaries for birds. Thousands of migratory species travel thousands of kilometres from Europe, Central Asia, Siberia and the Himalayan region to escape freezing temperatures and find food in warmer habitats. Their arrival transforms several landscapes into thriving birdwatching destinations, offering nature enthusiasts an opportunity to spot everything from elegant flamingos and colourful kingfishers to rare eagles and majestic cranes.
Keoladeo National Park, Rajasthan
One of India's most celebrated birdwatching destinations, Keoladeo National Park is a must-visit for anyone interested in avian life. Formerly known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to more than 350 recorded bird species. Its wetlands and grasslands attract thousands of migratory birds during winter, including Siberian rubythroats, bar-headed geese, demoiselle cranes, and painted storks. The park is particularly rewarding between November and February. Visitors can explore its network of trails on foot, bicycles or cycle-rickshaws accompanied by knowledgeable local guides.
Chilika Lake and Mangalajodi, Odisha
Asia's largest brackish-water lagoon, Chilika is particularly popular for sightings of flamingos, pintails, sandpipers, plovers, gulls and other waterbirds.
The Nalabana Bird Sanctuary inside the lake is a hotspot.
For a closer encounter, head to Mangalajodi village, situated on the northern fringes of the lagoon. Traditional country-boat rides through its marshes offer opportunities to observe birds feeding, nesting and taking flight. The destination is also an inspiring conservation success story: local communities that once depended on bird hunting have become protectors and guides.
November to February is an especially rewarding period to visit.
Sultanpur National Park, Haryana
For those looking for a birdwatching escape close to Delhi and Gurugram, Sultanpur National Park is worth considering. This wetland sanctuary becomes an important winter refuge for migratory birds arriving from Europe, Siberia and Central Asia. Its shallow water bodies, grasslands and tree-lined pathways provide habitats for both resident and visiting species.
Birdwatchers can look out for northern pintails, common teals, gadwalls, pelicans, storks and various wading birds. Several observation points and walking trails make the park accessible to beginners as well as experienced bird enthusiasts. December and January are particularly promising months for spotting winter visitors.
Bhigwan Bird Sanctuary, Maharashtra
If Rajasthan has Keoladeo, Maharashtra has Bhigwan Bird Sanctuary. Located on the backwaters of the Ujani Dam on the Bhima River, roughly 100 km from Pune, Bhigwan welcomes thousands of migratory birds, most famously flamingos that paint the shoreline pink, each winter. Painted storks, pelicans, spoonbills, and various waders also gather here. Boat rides at dawn offer the best views, while the misty, quiet backwaters make the place a truly rewarding retreat for birdwatchers and photographers between November and February.
Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, Gujarat
Located approximately 60 kilometres from Ahmedabad, Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary is an expansive freshwater wetland that attracts an impressive variety of migratory waterbirds. Its shallow waters, marshes and scattered islands provide an ideal habitat for birds seeking food and shelter during the colder months.
Winter visitors include pelicans, flamingos, egrets, herons, cranes, and many more. The sanctuary is particularly known for its boat rides, which allow visitors to explore different sections of the lake and observe birds in their natural surroundings. November to February is a good time to plan a visit, with early mornings offering a particularly rewarding experience.
Baruipur Birding Waterbird Area, West Bengal
Come winter, Baruipur, a neighbourhood on the southern fringes of Kolkata, becomes a seasonal haven for migratory birds, attracting both common visitors and some rare species. Between November and February, birdwatchers can spot an interesting variety of avian visitors, including the Bluethroat, West Himalayan Bush Warbler, Pallas's Grasshopper Warbler, Clamorous Reed Warbler, Eurasian Wryneck, Red Munia and Lesser Whistling Duck, among others.
The pond area near the West Bengal Tele Academy and the DRDO facility is a popular starting point for birdwatching walks in the neighbourhood. Early mornings are particularly rewarding, offering visitors a better chance of spotting birds.
Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, Tamil Nadu
One of the oldest bird sanctuaries in India, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary is a rewarding winter destination for birdwatchers. Located around 85 kilometres from Chennai, this wetland attracts thousands of migratory birds between November and March. Its shallow lake and clusters of trees provide ideal feeding and nesting grounds for several species. Visitors can spot painted storks, open-billed storks, pelicans, egrets, herons, spoonbills and various cormorants. The sight of hundreds of birds perched on trees or taking flight over the water makes for a spectacular experience. Observation points around the sanctuary allow visitors to watch the birds without disturbing their habitat. Early mornings are particularly suitable for birdwatching and photography.
Pulicat Lake, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Straddling the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Pulicat Lake is one of the largest brackish-water lagoons in India. Its mudflats, shallow waters and salt marshes attract numerous migratory birds during winter, making it a rewarding destination for birdwatchers and wildlife photographers.
The lake is particularly associated with large congregations of greater flamingos, whose pink plumage creates a striking contrast against the blue waters and surrounding landscape. Pelicans, herons, storks, gulls and several species of shorebirds can also be spotted here. October to March is a favourable period to explore the region.
Khichan, Rajasthan
A small village in Rajasthan's Phalodi district, Khichan has earned international recognition for its annual congregation of demoiselle cranes. Every winter, thousands of these elegant birds arrive in the region, creating an extraordinary spectacle against the arid desert landscape.
The village is particularly interesting because of its community-led tradition of feeding and protecting the cranes. Visitors can observe the birds gathering at designated feeding grounds, often in enormous flocks. September to March is generally considered a good period to witness the cranes, with winter months being especially popular.
Deepor Beel, Assam
Situated on the outskirts of Guwahati, Deepor Beel is a freshwater wetland and an important bird habitat in north-eastern India. The lake attracts resident and migratory waterbirds, particularly during winter. Its location within the Brahmaputra valley makes it an important ecological refuge for several species.
Birdwatchers can look out for pelicans, ducks, storks, egrets and other waterbirds, while the surrounding vegetation offers opportunities to spot different wetland and woodland species. The quieter stretches of the lake are particularly rewarding for those interested in observing birds in their natural habitat. November to February is a good time to explore this biodiverse wetland.