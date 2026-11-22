For much of the 20th century, small railway lines had a fairly predictable fate. Cars became common, people moved to cities, passenger numbers fell and the line closed. Stations were boarded up, tracks rusted and the towns along them became a little harder to reach.

Some of those lines are now coming back, though not always in the way they began.

When the tracks start running again

In central Italy, the railway between Sulmona and Isernia opened in 1897 and climbs through the mountains of Abruzzo and Molise, reaching about 1,270 metres at its highest point. It closed to regular traffic in 2010. Four years later, Fondazione FS Italiane, the foundation of the Italian state railways, reopened it as a tourist line using vintage carriages. Its nickname, the Transiberiana d'Italia, or Italy's Trans-Siberian, came from a journalist in 1980 and has stuck ever since.

What makes the line interesting is what happens at the stations. Trains stop for long enough that passengers can walk into villages such as Roccaraso and Palena, eat in local restaurants and buy cheese and cured meats from producers who may otherwise see few visitors. Residents come out to watch the trains pass, and local musicians sometimes play on the platforms. The railway has become less a way of getting somewhere than a reason to visit places that were being left behind.