For much of the 20th century, small railway lines had a fairly predictable fate. Cars became common, people moved to cities, passenger numbers fell and the line closed. Stations were boarded up, tracks rusted and the towns along them became a little harder to reach.
Some of those lines are now coming back, though not always in the way they began.
In central Italy, the railway between Sulmona and Isernia opened in 1897 and climbs through the mountains of Abruzzo and Molise, reaching about 1,270 metres at its highest point. It closed to regular traffic in 2010. Four years later, Fondazione FS Italiane, the foundation of the Italian state railways, reopened it as a tourist line using vintage carriages. Its nickname, the Transiberiana d'Italia, or Italy's Trans-Siberian, came from a journalist in 1980 and has stuck ever since.
What makes the line interesting is what happens at the stations. Trains stop for long enough that passengers can walk into villages such as Roccaraso and Palena, eat in local restaurants and buy cheese and cured meats from producers who may otherwise see few visitors. Residents come out to watch the trains pass, and local musicians sometimes play on the platforms. The railway has become less a way of getting somewhere than a reason to visit places that were being left behind.
Scotland's Borders Railway shows a different kind of revival. The old Waverley Route through the Borders closed in 1969, leaving towns such as Galashiels without a rail link to Edinburgh for decades. In 2015, a new line reopened along part of the old route to Tweedbank. In its first ten years, it carried around 13 million journeys, and the local council reports that the economic impact of tourism in the area rose by half in real terms over that period. There are now plans to extend it further south.
In Japan, the Tadami Line in Fukushima prefecture is known for its bridges over the Tadami River, its mist and its autumn colours. A 28-kilometre stretch was badly damaged by heavy rain in 2011 and stayed closed for 11 years. When it fully reopened in October 2022, the cost of rebuilding was shared by the prefecture, 17 local councils and the railway company, and the prefecture took over the infrastructure. It was a clear sign of how much the communities along the line wanted it back.
Not every revival involves trains. In Spain, the Vías Verdes programme has turned thousands of kilometres of disused railway into walking and cycling routes, often keeping the old stations, tunnels and viaducts. In France, some abandoned lines now carry vélorail, pedal-powered rail carts that let visitors travel the tracks themselves at a gentle pace.
These revivals are not simply nostalgic. A railway that brings visitors can support a café, a guesthouse or a small producer in places with few other options. It can also make it easier for people to stay rather than leave. The challenge is balance: a line that brings too many visitors at once can strain the very towns it was meant to help.
The best way to ride one of these routes is slowly. Get off at the small stations, stay overnight when you can and spend money in the towns rather than just passing through.
An old railway line is easy to forget once it closes. When it returns, it brings back more than trains: it reconnects places that had quietly fallen off the map.
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