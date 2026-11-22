For a few weeks every January and February, Uruguay's coast becomes one of South America's most fashionable places to be. Punta del Este fills with visitors from Argentina and Brazil, the beach clubs stay open late and prices climb accordingly. It is glamorous, and it is not hard to see why people go.
But it is only one version of the coast.
Keep driving east from Punta del Este into the department of Rocha and the coastline gets noticeably quieter. The high-rises give way to dunes, lagoons and small towns that seem to have decided long ago not to grow too much. The Atlantic here is wild, windy and often cold, which is probably part of what has kept it this way.
La Paloma is a good first stop. The town grew up around the Cabo Santa María lighthouse and still feels like a place where people actually live, with fishermen, surfers and families on long weekends. Nearby, the Laguna de Rocha is a broad coastal lagoon where fishing boats share the water with large numbers of birds.
Cabo Polonio is the most unusual place on the coast. There is no road into the village. Visitors park on the highway and cross the dunes in large all-terrain trucks, and once there, they find a scattering of small houses, a lighthouse on a rocky point and no mains electricity or running water. A colony of sea lions lounges on the rocks below the lighthouse, and the whole area is protected as a national park. At night, with very little artificial light, the sky is remarkably clear.
Further north, Punta del Diablo began as a fishing village and has slowly become a surf town. Wooden boats are still pulled up on the beach, and the fish is often sold close to where it is landed. It is busier in summer than it used to be, but outside the peak weeks it settles into a slower rhythm.
Just beyond it, Santa Teresa National Park combines forest, beaches and a large 18th-century fortress built during the long contest between the Spanish and Portuguese over this stretch of land. It is a useful reminder that this coast was a frontier long before it was a holiday destination.
The off-season has its own appeal. Southern right whales arrive along the coast in winter to give birth and raise their calves, usually from around June into spring, and they can often be seen from the shore at places such as La Paloma and Punta del Este. Autumn, from March to May, brings softer light, emptier beaches and many of the same views at a fraction of the summer prices.
The coast is also not only about the Atlantic. To the west, Colonia del Sacramento sits on the wide Río de la Plata, with cobbled streets and a historic quarter that has been listed by UNESCO. It feels almost like a different country from the windswept east.
The best way to travel here is to slow down. Rent a car, stay in small guesthouses and stop wherever the road meets the sea. Talk to the fishermen, walk the dunes and do not try to see everything in a weekend.
Uruguay's coast does not need the summer crowds to be interesting. In many ways, it is at its best once they have gone home.
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