For a few weeks every January and February, Uruguay's coast becomes one of South America's most fashionable places to be. Punta del Este fills with visitors from Argentina and Brazil, the beach clubs stay open late and prices climb accordingly. It is glamorous, and it is not hard to see why people go.

But it is only one version of the coast.

Following the shoreline east

Keep driving east from Punta del Este into the department of Rocha and the coastline gets noticeably quieter. The high-rises give way to dunes, lagoons and small towns that seem to have decided long ago not to grow too much. The Atlantic here is wild, windy and often cold, which is probably part of what has kept it this way.

La Paloma is a good first stop. The town grew up around the Cabo Santa María lighthouse and still feels like a place where people actually live, with fishermen, surfers and families on long weekends. Nearby, the Laguna de Rocha is a broad coastal lagoon where fishing boats share the water with large numbers of birds.