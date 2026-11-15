The Marble Caves in Chile are a geological fever dream in Patagonia

Known locally as Capillas de Mármol, the formations have been shaped over millennia by the waves of General Carrera Lake. The water has steadily eroded the calcium carbonate rock, smoothing its surfaces and excavating chambers through the marble. Mineral veins curl across the walls in elaborate patterns of white, grey and blue-grey. The glacial waters of the lake shift between turquoise and deep blue, casting their colour against the pale marble walls. The three principal formations are the Marble Cathedral, the Marble Chapel and the Marble Cave. The Cathedral, with its vaulted chambers and sculpted pillars, is the grand dame of this geological enterprise.

Getting inside requires a boat. Excursions depart from Puerto Río Tranquilo, a small lakeside settlement that serves as the gateway to the caves. Motorboat tours take around two hours, bringing visitors close to the formations and through accessible arches when water levels permit. Kayaking requires more stamina, but lets you paddle into narrower passages, where the marble walls close in around you. A paddle, a competent guide and a willingness to get a little wet are useful investments.