Iceland’s ice cave season is here: When to go and what to know before booking

Forget the idea of a permanent underground attraction. Iceland’s natural ice caves are works in progress. Meltwater carves channels through or beneath glaciers during warmer months. As winter returns and water flow slows, some passages become stable enough for expert guides to assess for exploration. The caves change, collapse or disappear, and new ones form, meaning the spectacular chamber in last year’s photographs may no longer exist.

The blue is no trick of the camera. Glacial ice has been compressed over years, squeezing out much of the air trapped inside it. The denser ice absorbs more of the longer wavelengths of light, allowing blue light to travel further through it and reach the eye. Under the right light, the walls take on a colour so intense it seems almost improbable. No two caves look alike, and the one you visit this winter may not exist next year.