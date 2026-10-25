China builds a giant city of ice every winter. Here’s how to see it

Harbin Ice and Snow World is a monumental, temporary metropolis built from ice harvested from the frozen Songhua River. Founded in 1999, the attraction has grown into an enormous display of illuminated architecture, with each edition rebuilt from scratch. The 2026–27 opening date and ticket prices have not yet been officially confirmed, but the park typically opens in December and runs into February, weather permitting. January is a good bet for a trip, provided you check the dates before booking.

Go in the afternoon and stay until darkness takes over. Watching the structures shift from translucent blocks to glowing behemoths is the whole point. The place takes on an entirely different character after sunset, when its frozen architecture glows against the winter night.