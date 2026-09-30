There's a forest of 20-million-year-old trees turned to stone near Pondicherry. Here’s where to find it

The trunks were buried under sediment millions of years ago and, over geological time, their organic material was replaced by minerals, particularly silica. The process preserved the original form and structure of the wood, leaving behind fossilised trunks that can still reveal details of the trees they once were. Some retain features such as annual rings and trunk nodes, offering a remarkably detailed record of their biological structure.

The fossils are associated with the Cuddalore Sandstone Formation and are generally dated to around 20 million years ago, placing them in the Mio-Pliocene period. Geological Survey of India accounts suggest that the trees may have been transported and buried by ancient floods, meaning the trunks may not have grown at the exact locations where their fossilised remains are found today.