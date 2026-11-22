Beyond skiing, Aspen offers several ways to experience the winter landscape. Snowshoeing, ice skating, sleigh rides and scenic gondola journeys are among the activities available during the colder months. The snow-covered forests and mountain trails also provide opportunities for visitors who prefer quieter outdoor experiences.

In the town, the streets are lined with boutiques, restaurants, art galleries and historic buildings, which take on a festive appearance during the holiday season. Visitors can explore the downtown area, enjoy local dining experiences or spend an evening in one of the town's mountain lodges.

Aspen is also known for its luxury accommodation, with hotels and resorts offering fireplaces, mountain views, spa facilities and easy access to ski slopes. Its dining scene ranges from casual mountain cafés to fine-dining restaurants, making it a popular destination for travellers seeking a combination of adventure and comfort.

The winter season generally runs from late November or December through April, depending on snowfall and conditions at individual ski areas. December to March is particularly popular among visitors looking to experience Aspen at the height of its snowy season.

With its combination of mountain scenery, winter sports, festive streets and alpine hospitality, Aspen has established itself as one of America's best-known winter wonderlands.