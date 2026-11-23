Goa began, improbably, with an airport that felt strangely familiar and wholesome. Thirty minutes later, we reached The Ten in Siolim, where arriving was less a matter of checking in than of being gently told to stay.
A journey through Goa's everyday rhythms
Our villa was a study in restraint: wooden furniture, cream upholstery and rugs that warmed the room without fuss. The windows were large, and the greenery outside so insistent that the indoors almost became a rumour. The Ten is an all-suite boutique retreat in North Goa, designed by Goan architect Rita Mody Joshi, who has set aside the usual vocabulary of Goan ornament in favour of a quieter palette. The landscape does most of the talking. It also makes a convenient base. Siolim sits in Bardez, where village roads, paddy fields and the Chapora river still shape the landscape, even as the coastal belt grows busier. And Anjuna, Ashvem, and Morjim are a short drive away.
There is a word often used to describe this side of Goa: susegad, from the Portuguese sossegado, meaning quiet or peaceful. It is sometimes loosely translated as laziness, but the idea is closer to being content with where you are and not having to fill every hour. At The Ten, with its unhurried mornings, leafy views and space to do very little, it was easy to see the appeal.
We had barely finished admiring the place when we were introduced to its kitchen, which seemed the right order of priorities. Lunch was already laid out: a summer salad of pomegranate, cherry tomatoes and lettuce with an orange-reduction vinaigrette; mackerel fried in rava, or semolina, which gave the fish a delicate crunch; pork xacuti; prawns; and other familiar flavours of the Goan coast. The xacuti came with the roasted coconut and spice masala that gives the curry its characteristic depth. The rava coating, meanwhile, made for a crisp exterior without taking away from the fish.
Then, a siesta. Through the window, we noticed a monkey settling into the villa's foliage with the air of a long-term tenant. It regarded us for a while with the mild disdain of someone who had seen better guests.
By late afternoon, we were restless again. A narrow trail behind the property, winding between neighbouring villages, offered a way out. Nester Fernandes, a biologist and marine ecologist, walked us through the landscape, stopping for things we would probably have passed without noticing. A paddy skimmer dragonfly held our attention for a while, as did a pagoda ant nest on a tree branch. The trail also took us past plants and roots used by people in nearby hamlets, and introduced us to the story of dukshiri, a Goan drink associated with Indian sarsaparilla. Its earthy flavour is reminiscent of the nannari drinks familiar to us in the South. We didn't manage to find a glass during the trip, but the name stayed with us. Along the way, we also picked up a dried foliose lichen, the sort of small forest souvenir one pockets without quite deciding to.
That evening, pleasantly tired, we let Chef Rajat Pandey take the lead. The mackerel curry was comforting, but it was the butter-garlic prawns with mash that we kept returning to, rich without losing their coastal character. A fresh salad stood by, alongside cafreal chicken, poee and Goan chorizo. It felt like a good end to a day spent getting to know the place beyond the villa.
The next morning began with a swim and breakfast: fresh fruit, eggs Benedict, sausages and, most importantly, coffee. Soon afterwards, we found ourselves following a sound that had been catching our attention since we arrived. A short, distinctive horn travelled through the village lanes at intervals, announcing the arrival of the poder, Goa's traditional bread seller. Much like the idiyappam seller’s call in Chennai, it announces the arrival of fresh bread, as bakers and sellers make their rounds through the neighbourhoods. We followed the sound to a bakery, where Balbir Mukhiya was at work.
Originally from Bihar, he told us he had been working at this bakery for eight years. The bakery makes several kinds of local bread, including pav, katre pav and kakan, using a simple dough of flour, yeast and water. The process is anything but quick: the dough is left to ferment for hours before it is shaped and baked in a wood-fired oven. The heat is carefully managed, and the bakers work in pairs, loading and removing batches with practised speed. They can put as many as 1,600 pavs into the oven at a time. Asked how he manages the repetitive, physical work, Balbir shrugged it off: “It’s just a habit.” By the time the bread reaches the streets, it has passed through a routine that is as much a part of the neighbourhood as the horn that announces it.
The rest of the day belonged to the beach. The water spread out in shallow sheets before meeting the horizon. To reach the sea, we had to cross a backwater channel which, from the bank, looked like a gentle paddle. Halfway across, the current took an interest in our legs, and we finished the crossing at a diagonal, bags held aloft. Beyond lay a lively little world of families, photographers, aspiring fire performers and visitors having their hair braided.
Along the road, tourists on rented scooters zipped past in bright holiday shirts, shorts and flip-flops. Someone had jokingly described this uniform as the 'Goan tuxedo'. The Yamaha Fascino seemed to be a popular choice, too, though the scooter was probably a more reliable giveaway of a holidaymaker than the clothes.
Later, we found a quieter stretch by the Chapora river, where boats rested after the day's catch. We sat for a while, watching the water and wondering about the everyday rhythms of the villages around us. We had heard of the tinto, a traditional village meeting point, often at a crossroads, where people gathered to exchange news and catch up. These were ordinary social spaces, but they said something about how village life was organised, before the beach shacks and holiday homes arrived.
Goa's reputation as a party destination has its own history, too. From the late 1960s, Western travellers and counterculture enthusiasts began arriving along the overland hippie trail, drawn by the beaches, the climate and a relatively inexpensive way of life. Anjuna became one of their meeting points. The early gatherings revolved around live rock music, acoustic guitars and psychedelic culture. The music changed over the following decades, with DJs experimenting with electronic sounds and cassette recordings. By the early 1990s, the scene had helped give rise to Goa trance, which found listeners far beyond the state. It is an important part of Goa's recent history, but hardly the whole story.
On our final morning, Jocel De Souza, a Goan advocate and writer who works on the preservation, history and governance of the Gaunkari system, On our final morning, Goan advocate and writer Jocel De Souza took us around Siolim, introducing us to the khazan fields, low-lying agricultural land protected from saline tides by earthen bunds and sluice gates called manos.
Our conversation turned to the comunidades, village institutions rooted in the older gaunkari system, which managed common lands and resources before the Portuguese formally regulated them through a 1526 charter. The system has a complicated legacy, shaped by collective resource management but also by hereditary privileges and exclusions. Jocel spoke of its history, including a local account of an agreement between a tribal ruler and the Portuguese, while the people we had met along the way offered a different, everyday view of Goa: our driver, with his own stories of the villages, and the friend we made on the beach, whose life sat far removed from the institutions and histories we were discussing. It was a reminder that no single system or story can stand in for the many ways people live in Goa.
Back at The Ten, we ate a homely lunch and packed a poi sandwich for the journey back. The lichen did not survive the trip; we lost it as promptly as we had found it. Somewhere in Goa, a piece of forest is sitting in the wrong place, wondering what it did to deserve us.
But what did come home with us was a souvenir of another kind, a change in perspective and a little bit of susegad to take back home. For those who prefer keepsakes they can hold, the list is short and sweet: bebinca, the rich, layered dessert made with coconut milk and egg yolks; dodol, a slow-cooked sweet of coconut milk, rice flour and jaggery; and perad, a firm guava confection. And, should you be luckier than we were, a bottle of dukshiri.
Stays start from Rs 50,000 onwards.
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