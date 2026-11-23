Goa began, improbably, with an airport that felt strangely familiar and wholesome. Thirty minutes later, we reached The Ten in Siolim, where arriving was less a matter of checking in than of being gently told to stay.

A journey through Goa's everyday rhythms

Our villa was a study in restraint: wooden furniture, cream upholstery and rugs that warmed the room without fuss. The windows were large, and the greenery outside so insistent that the indoors almost became a rumour. The Ten is an all-suite boutique retreat in North Goa, designed by Goan architect Rita Mody Joshi, who has set aside the usual vocabulary of Goan ornament in favour of a quieter palette. The landscape does most of the talking. It also makes a convenient base. Siolim sits in Bardez, where village roads, paddy fields and the Chapora river still shape the landscape, even as the coastal belt grows busier. And Anjuna, Ashvem, and Morjim are a short drive away.

There is a word often used to describe this side of Goa: susegad, from the Portuguese sossegado, meaning quiet or peaceful. It is sometimes loosely translated as laziness, but the idea is closer to being content with where you are and not having to fill every hour. At The Ten, with its unhurried mornings, leafy views and space to do very little, it was easy to see the appeal.