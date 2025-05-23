This serene Bekal resort offers private backwaters and beach escapes

We had a bedroom large enough to do cartwheels in, a sprawling bathroom with a private jacuzzi, and a balcony that could outdo any Pinterest board. The interiors made for a space that was both indulgent and grounding. Every corner carried an intention, to make us feel unhurried and held.

We headed to the balcony, coffee in hand, it was only the right thing to do given the view. The river stretched ahead in absolute stillness, mirroring the overcast skies. With nature’s bounty as our view, it was finally time to relax and try to rekindle our spirits in just three days before heading back to the daily grind.