Land in the Cook Islands is held under customary Māori ownership, passed through families and generations. Freehold land sales are prohibited, although land can be leased for commercial use. A developer cannot simply arrive, buy a stretch of ancestral coastline and proceed as though the place were an empty parcel on a property portal. Commercial projects must contend with local land rights, lease arrangements and the interests of the families who hold the land. Foreign investment is possible, but ownership comes with legal and cultural conditions.

For visitors, Rarotonga is the obvious place to begin. Muri Lagoon is a stretch of translucent water scattered with four small motu, where a kayak or glass-bottom boat gets you out among the reef. A short flight north of Rarotonga, Aitutaki is home to a vast lagoon where the water shifts between pale aquamarine and deep turquoise, broken by white sandbars and tiny coral islets. A full-day vaka cruise takes you across the lagoon to Tapuaetai, better known as One Foot Island. Its name comes from a local legend about a father who concealed his son's footprints with his own to save him from pursuing warriors. The island carries that story in its name, alongside the white sand and coral gardens that draw visitors ashore.