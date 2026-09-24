Why are luxury resorts making ordinary activities feel luxurious?

Luxury resorts are increasingly turning everyday activities into experiences worth paying for. Cycling through a village becomes a “slow-travel" experience, fishing becomes a “meditative” morning by the water, pottery becomes a “mindful” workshop and a countryside walk becomes an “immersion” in local life.
The pattern is visible across India's high-end properties. Kumarakom Lake Resort in Kerala includes fishing, cycling, village walks and clay pottery among its guest experiences, while Swosti Chilika Resort in Odisha offers cycling through nearby villages and rice fields as well as pottery workshops. At Teela in Jaipur, guests can try pottery with local artisans, hand-block printing and village walks. Abroad, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany offers truffle hunting with trained dogs, while luxury lodges in the Scottish Highlands turn fly-fishing into a curated experience.
What increasingly makes a holiday feel luxurious, in other words, is not just the room, the view or the service, but what a guest gets to do beyond them. McKinsey's 2024 research on luxury travellers, based on a survey of more than 5,000 people, found that aspiring luxury travellers place particular value on exploring new places, culture and history, and authentic experiences. It is easy to see why resorts are leaning into activities that offer a taste of local life, then wrapping them in the comfort and polish expected from a luxury stay.
The appeal is not difficult to understand. After enough time indoors, behind screens and in meetings, there is something satisfying about doing things with your hands, being outdoors and learning something that has nothing to do with work. Fishing feels meditative when dinner does not depend on the catch. Pottery becomes relaxing when you are making one imperfect bowl simply because you can.
That may be the real luxury being sold here. Not access to an unfamiliar world, but the freedom to experience a familiar one without its usual pressures. A little effort, a beautiful setting, someone else managing the details and, at the end of it, a comfortable bed waiting.
Before we leave you to book that village walk or fishing experience, there is one film worth remembering. Satyajit Ray's 1970 Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest) follows four men from Calcutta who head into the countryside for a holiday, carrying their citybred attitudes with them. Perhaps there is a lesson here for today's luxury traveller too. Enjoy the village walk, learn to fish, and try the pottery. Just don't behave like the visitors in Ray's forest. Be curious, be kind, and above all, be considerate toward the people who actually call the place home.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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