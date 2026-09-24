Why are luxury resorts making ordinary activities feel luxurious?

What increasingly makes a holiday feel luxurious, in other words, is not just the room, the view or the service, but what a guest gets to do beyond them. McKinsey's 2024 research on luxury travellers, based on a survey of more than 5,000 people, found that aspiring luxury travellers place particular value on exploring new places, culture and history, and authentic experiences. It is easy to see why resorts are leaning into activities that offer a taste of local life, then wrapping them in the comfort and polish expected from a luxury stay.

The appeal is not difficult to understand. After enough time indoors, behind screens and in meetings, there is something satisfying about doing things with your hands, being outdoors and learning something that has nothing to do with work. Fishing feels meditative when dinner does not depend on the catch. Pottery becomes relaxing when you are making one imperfect bowl simply because you can.