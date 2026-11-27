Founded in 859, Al-Quarawiyyin is recognized by UNESCO and the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest continually operating university in the world. Older sites exist. Ancient India's Taxila and Nalanda may predate it, and Sumerian scribal schools (Eduba) emerged shortly after 3500 BC. But none has offered education without interruption since its founding except Al-Qarawiyyin. Initially, it functioned as a mosque with an adjoining Quranic school and a modest library. Over the centuries, it developed into a major centre of scholarship, attracting students and intellectuals from different parts of the world.

The institution was integrated into Morocco's state education system in 1947 and became part of the modern university system by royal decree in 1963. It was officially renamed the University of Al-Qarawiyyin in 1965.