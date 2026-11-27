Long before modern universities became centres of academic excellence, an institution in the Moroccan city of Fez was already welcoming students through its doors. Founded in 859, the University of Al-Qarawiyyin is recognised by UNESCO and the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's oldest continually operating educational institution of higher learning. With a history spanning more than 1,100 years, it has witnessed the evolution of education, scholarship and intellectual thought across centuries. From its remarkable beginnings as a philanthropic initiative by two sisters to its priceless collection of ancient manuscripts, here are five things to know about Al-Qarawiyyin.
The Al-Qarawiyyin complex combines a mosque, university and library, and sits in the heart of Fez, connected to winding alleyways on all four sides. Its origin story is almost as remarkable as its architecture. Fatima al-Fihri, a migrant from Kairouan (in modern Tunisia), settled in Fez with her sister Mariam. After their father died, the sisters decided to invest their inheritance in their new community. Mariam funded the central Andalusian Mosque, whose ornate interior can hold up to 20,000 worshippers. Fatima devoted all of her money, time and energy to the adjoining place of learning, and is said to have fasted throughout its construction. However, due to many centuries of restrictive social traditions, female students only started studying at the institution in significant numbers in recent years, despite it having been founded by a woman more than 1,000 years ago.
Founded in 859, Al-Quarawiyyin is recognized by UNESCO and the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest continually operating university in the world. Older sites exist. Ancient India's Taxila and Nalanda may predate it, and Sumerian scribal schools (Eduba) emerged shortly after 3500 BC. But none has offered education without interruption since its founding except Al-Qarawiyyin. Initially, it functioned as a mosque with an adjoining Quranic school and a modest library. Over the centuries, it developed into a major centre of scholarship, attracting students and intellectuals from different parts of the world.
The institution was integrated into Morocco's state education system in 1947 and became part of the modern university system by royal decree in 1963. It was officially renamed the University of Al-Qarawiyyin in 1965.
Although Al-Qarawiyyin began as a centre for Islamic religious education, its academic offerings gradually expanded to cover several disciplines.
Students initially studied Quranic teachings, Islamic law (fiqh), Arabic grammar and religious texts. Over time, the curriculum grew to include mathematics, astronomy, medicine, logic, history, geography, linguistics, music, Sufism and philosophy.
This broad academic approach made the institution an important centre of intellectual exchange during the medieval period. Its reputation extended beyond Morocco, drawing scholars from across the Islamic world and Europe.
The Al-Qarawiyyin Library is among the most significant repositories of Islamic and Arabic scholarship. Expanded by the Marinid dynasty in 1359, it holds more than 20,000 hand-written books from the early Middle Ages, plus 4,000 rare texts and manuscripts. Treasures include a 9th-century Quran, a 10th-century account of the Prophet Muhammad's life, and textbooks by the 12th-century scholar Ibn Tufail. One of its most intriguing features is a 16th-century vault designed to protect its most precious manuscripts. The door once required four key holders and four locks to open. However, only one lock is still used today, with its key held by the curator of the library. A restoration between 2012 and 2016 added a high-tech laboratory to preserve the manuscripts for future generations.
The roster of scholars linked to the institution is striking. Alumni include the 12th-century Muslim philosopher Ibn Rushd, also known as Averroes, and 16th-century diplomat and scholar Leo Africanus.
Pope Sylvester II is also traditionally said to have studied at the institution in the 10th century and helped introduce Arabic numerals to Europe. The Jewish philosopher Maimonides, renowned for his contributions to Jewish law and ethics, has also been associated with its scholarly tradition, although the precise nature of his connection remains debated.
Today the university is open to all regardless of faith or gender, though scholars must request permission to study there.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.