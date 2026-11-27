The most sought-after days of the event are Vaikunta Ekadasi on December 20 and Vaikunta Dwadasi on December 21. To safely manage the massive influx of visitors, TTD has implemented strict entry rules for these two peak days. Devotees hoping to visit on these specific dates must register for Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens through an electronic dip (e-DIP) system. Registration opens at 10 am on December 1 and closes at 5 pm on December 5. The final token allocation draw will take place on December 7 at 3 pm. Furthermore, the Donor Darshan quota will go live on December 8 at 10 am.

In a significant administrative move designed to prioritise everyday pilgrims, temple authorities have cancelled all VIP Break Darshan access on December 20 and 21 with exemptions strictly limited to protocol dignitaries. The standard ₹300 Special Entry Darshan has also been suspended for these specific dates. Consequently, entry will be exclusively restricted to SSD token holders allotted via the fair online e-DIP system.

Temple officials strongly urge all individuals to book their tickets and register for the e-DIP process exclusively through the official AP government TTD web portal. This precaution will help devotees ensure a seamless booking experience and successfully avoid any fraudulent third-party websites offering fake passes.