The expedition begins in Lachen, about 107 km from Gangtok and takes approximately 10 to 12 days, including travel and acclimatisation. The challenging route follows the Zemu Glacier, passing through Talem, Jakthang, Yabuk and Rest Camp before reaching the lake. Trekkers move through rhododendron forests, alpine meadows and glacial moraines, with views of Mount Kanchenjunga and Mount Siniolchu along the way. Depending on the season and conditions, the landscape also offers opportunities to spot Himalayan flora such as blue poppies and primulas, while wildlife sightings may include Himalayan blue sheep, red pandas and, more rarely, snow leopards.

Reaching Green Lake (around 4,935–5,050 metres / 16,190–16,568 feet) feels like stepping onto a raw, expedition-style amphitheatre in the High Himalayas. You get unobstructed 360-degree views of Simvo, Kirat Chuli, Mount Twin Peaks and peaks straddling the Indo-Nepal border. You also stand directly at the base of the world’s third-highest peak. Unlike distant views from Darjeeling or Gangtok, Kanchenjunga’s massive ice walls and ridges tower straight above the campsite.