A visit to Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, in Namunyak Community Conservancy, brings the relationship between people and wildlife into sharper focus. Established in 2016, Reteti was developed by the local community to rescue, rehabilitate and eventually return orphaned elephant calves to the wild. Its keepers are Samburu, including women employed in roles once largely closed to them. Visitors can learn about the rescue process and, at designated times, watch young elephants being fed from the viewing area.

The sanctuary's work reaches beyond its gates. Its community-owned model has created local employment and links conservation to livelihoods in a region where families have traditionally depended on livestock. Women from surrounding communities supply goat milk for the calves, creating an additional market for their produce. It is a practical example of how wildlife care can generate benefits for households living alongside the animals.

That connection matters in Samburu, where pastoralism remains central to life. Goats, sheep, cattle and camels are part of the region's economy and cultural identity; access to water and grazing becomes especially difficult during prolonged dry periods. Conservation must contend with the same pressures affecting people: drought, changing land use, competition over resources and conflict between wildlife and livestock. Conservancies can create jobs and support services, but their success depends on how revenue is distributed, whose voices shape decisions and whether land-use restrictions are fair to those who depend on it.

Community-led tourism is not automatically equitable, and benefits can vary between conservancies and households. Research on northern Kenya's conservancy model has raised concerns about access to grazing, local governance and the uneven distribution of income. Visitors can ask lodges and tour operators how they work with conservancies, whether local guides and staff are employed, and where tourism fees go.

There is room, too, to experience Samburu beyond the vehicle. Depending on the conservancy and hosts involved, visitors may be able to arrange guided walks, learn about beadwork or hear how local communities read the land and track changes in wildlife. Such encounters should be organised through community partners, with consent and fair payment, rather than treated as performances for passing visitors.