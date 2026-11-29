In winter, stretches of the Zanskar River in Ladakh freeze hard enough to walk on. This is the Chadar, named for the sheet or blanket of ice it resembles. But the path is never guaranteed. Last winter, authorities suspended the trek because the ice was too weak. So what does it take to walk on a river?
At the height of winter, temperatures can drop to nearly -30°C. Add the gorge itself, whose steep walls limit direct sunlight and help the chill linger. Then the river has to cooperate. With little melt feeding it in winter, the Zanskar runs lower. Ice takes hold first along the slower edges, while slushy crystals in the current cling to it. Bit by bit, those shelves grow into something you can walk on.
One cold night isn't enough. Leh's meteorological chief told 101Reporters that stable ice needs sustained freezing and steady winter snowfall.
Long before it landed on bucket lists, the Chadar was a winter lifeline. Zanskari villagers walked it to reach the outside world and move essential supplies. Travellers began exploring it by the mid-1990s.
That inherited know-how still matters. Guides tap the ice with a stick and listen: a faint sound signals weak ice, a loud one strong ice.
Porters make the adventure work, hauling food and baggage through the gorge. While trekkers sleep in tents, porters often shelter in caves. It's worth remembering whose labour sits behind that glorious holiday photo.
In winter 2025–26, the magic stalled. A reconnaissance team concluded that a safe trek needed 30–35 km of continuous solid ice, and the river fell short. Warmer, erratic weather was one concern. A tour operators' leader also said road-construction debris kept breaking the young ice.
The fallout reached porters, cooks, guides and homestays that count on winter visitors. A new road improves access for Zanskar, but it also complicates the future of the ice route.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.