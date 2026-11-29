In winter, stretches of the Zanskar River in Ladakh freeze hard enough to walk on. This is the Chadar, named for the sheet or blanket of ice it resembles. But the path is never guaranteed. Last winter, authorities suspended the trek because the ice was too weak. So what does it take to walk on a river?

How the Zanskar River turns into a walkable winter trail

At the height of winter, temperatures can drop to nearly -30°C. Add the gorge itself, whose steep walls limit direct sunlight and help the chill linger. Then the river has to cooperate. With little melt feeding it in winter, the Zanskar runs lower. Ice takes hold first along the slower edges, while slushy crystals in the current cling to it. Bit by bit, those shelves grow into something you can walk on.