Tourists planning trips in 2027 should prepare under the reinstated visa rules. Indian passport holders can still enter Malaysia visa-free until 31 December for up to 30 days, provided they meet standard entry rules and submit the arrival card. On December 1 2026, visa applications open on Malaysia's official MyVISA portal.

A valid visa is mandatory before boarding. Multi-country itineraries (such as visiting Singapore or Thailand and returning to Malaysia) will require a valid visa for any entry or re-entry occurring on or after January 1, 2027. Complete and pay for the application promptly — unfinished or unpaid applications on the portal can expire and visa fees are non-refundable.