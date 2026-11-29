The Immigration Department of Malaysia has announced that the 30-day visa-free entry facility for Indian nationals will end on December 31, 2026. Anyone entering or re-entering Malaysia on or after January 1, 2027 will need an approved visa prior to travel. While industry bodies such as the Malaysian Association of Hotels have urged the government to extend the exemption, no extension has been announced.
Tourists planning trips in 2027 should prepare under the reinstated visa rules. Indian passport holders can still enter Malaysia visa-free until 31 December for up to 30 days, provided they meet standard entry rules and submit the arrival card. On December 1 2026, visa applications open on Malaysia's official MyVISA portal.
A valid visa is mandatory before boarding. Multi-country itineraries (such as visiting Singapore or Thailand and returning to Malaysia) will require a valid visa for any entry or re-entry occurring on or after January 1, 2027. Complete and pay for the application promptly — unfinished or unpaid applications on the portal can expire and visa fees are non-refundable.
Complete the free Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online within three days before arrival, even after obtaining an approved visa. Keep digital and printed copies of your approved eVisa, return ticket, hotel booking and arrival card confirmation handy for airline check-in and immigration inspection.
Malaysian authorities have stated that ending the short-term visa exemption for Indian nationals aims to strengthen pre-arrival screening and ensure more orderly entry control over foreign visitors. The policy shift follows growing concern over travellers using tourist or visa-free entry to seek work. The decision has drawn concern from travel and hospitality groups in Malaysia — including the Malaysian Association of Hotels, the Malaysian Tourism Federation, and the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents — which have urged the government to extend visa-free access.
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