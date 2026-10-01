Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 7 places to visit in Gujarat linked with Bapu’s journey

If staying in on a National holiday is not on your cards and you want to experience the world, then start by visiting these four places deeply associated with Mahatma Gandhi, On his birthday today, we explore places which have shaped up his journey in Gujarat. Most of the places are open to all on October 2 as they celebrate and pay tributes to the Father of the Nation.
Popular as Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace, one can see the ancestral Gandhi house besides the memorial. It is well connected by road, railways and airport. The space has been preserved today as a memorial in honour of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and his wife Kasturba.
Long before Sabarmati was established, Gandhi established the Kochrab Ashram in Paldi, right after returning from South Africa in 1915. While the place is no longer the site of the ashram as it was shifted during Gandhi’s lifetime, it is still popular as the site of his first established ashram in the house of barrister Jivanlal Desai who made the house available for his use.
Two years after establishing the ashram in Kochrab, Gandhi shifted it to the banks of the river Sabarmati and renamed it as the Sabarmati ashram. Important places to see here include Hridaya Kunj, his home; Upasana Mandir, the prayer hall; Gandhi Memorial museum; and Magan Niwas. There are also several archival materials and personal belongings within the ashram that are worth looking at. The ashram is where Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930 and is the birthplace of some of the most crucial Indian independence movements like khadi revival, community living, satyagraha and more. It is open everyday from 10 am to 6 pm with free entry.
Gandhi cared deeply about establishing an education system which was independent of English influence. That is why the Gujarat Vidyapith was established on Ashram Road in 1920. It became an integral part of the broader vision of Non –Cooperation Movement. Today, it is a fully functional educational institute and it is suggested that you check with the authorities before visiting the site.
A practical implementation of Gandhi’s principles, the Swaraj Ashram in Bardoli Surat became a central point associated with the Bardoli Satyagraha of 1928 which was a protest against land revenue, closely associated with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
One of the most important events associated with Gandhi’s life is the Dandi March. The National Salt Satyagraha memorial is built on the landmark location of this Dandi March. On March 12, 1930 Gandhi left with 78 followers and walked over 390 kms for the next 24 days to reach Dandi, where the march finally concluded. To mark this historic event the Memorial is built on the spot. It was inaugurated in 2019 and recreates the story of Dandi march through sculptures. Notable things to see include Gandhi’s statue, murals, sculptures / statues, salt making pans, and more.
After reaching Dandi, Gandhi ji stayed in the Saifee villa before the salt –law was passed the following day. Moreover, he gathered his followers and addressed them in an area which is now called the Prarthana Mandir.
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