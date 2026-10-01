Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 7 places to visit in Gujarat linked with Bapu’s journey

Two years after establishing the ashram in Kochrab, Gandhi shifted it to the banks of the river Sabarmati and renamed it as the Sabarmati ashram. Important places to see here include Hridaya Kunj, his home; Upasana Mandir, the prayer hall; Gandhi Memorial museum; and Magan Niwas. There are also several archival materials and personal belongings within the ashram that are worth looking at. The ashram is where Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930 and is the birthplace of some of the most crucial Indian independence movements like khadi revival, community living, satyagraha and more. It is open everyday from 10 am to 6 pm with free entry.