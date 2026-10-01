Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 7 places to visit in Gujarat linked with Bapu’s journey

Have you visited these four places in Gujarat that have deep ties with Mahatma Gandhi?
7 places to visit in Gujarat linked with Bapu’s journey
The Mahatma Gandhi trail you must not miss out on October 2 Pexels

If staying in on a National holiday is not on your cards and you want to experience the world, then start by visiting these four places deeply associated with Mahatma Gandhi, On his birthday today, we explore places which have shaped up his journey in Gujarat. Most of the places are open to all on October 2 as they celebrate and pay tributes to the Father of the Nation.

The Mahatma Gandhi trail you must do on October 2

1. Kirti Mandir, Porbandar

Kirti Mandir
Kirti Mandir is Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace

Popular as Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace, one can see the ancestral Gandhi house besides the memorial. It is well connected by road, railways and airport. The space has been preserved today as a memorial in honour of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and his wife Kasturba.

2. Kochrab (Satyagraha)  Ashram, Ahmedabad

Kochrab Ashram
Kochrab Ashram was the first Ashram that Gandhi set up after arriving in India from South AfricaGujarat Tourism / Official Page

Long before Sabarmati was established, Gandhi established the Kochrab Ashram in Paldi, right after returning from South Africa in 1915. While the place is no longer the site of the ashram as it was shifted during Gandhi’s lifetime, it is still popular as the site of his first established ashram in the house of barrister Jivanlal Desai who made the house available for his use.

3. Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad

Sabarmati Ashram
Sabarmati Ashram in AhmedabadGujarat Tourism / Official Page

Two years after establishing the ashram in Kochrab, Gandhi shifted it to the banks of the river Sabarmati and renamed it as the Sabarmati ashram. Important places to see here include Hridaya Kunj, his home; Upasana Mandir, the prayer hall; Gandhi Memorial museum; and Magan Niwas. There are also several archival materials and personal belongings within the ashram that are worth looking at. The ashram is where Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930 and is the birthplace of some of the most crucial Indian independence movements like khadi revival, community living, satyagraha and more. It is open everyday from 10 am to 6 pm with free entry.

4. Gujarat Vidyapith, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Vidyapith
A photograph from the 5th graduation ceremony Gujarat Vidyapith / Official Website

Gandhi cared deeply about establishing an education system which was independent of English influence. That is why the Gujarat Vidyapith was established on Ashram Road in 1920. It became an integral part of the broader vision of Non –Cooperation Movement. Today, it is a fully functional educational institute and it is suggested that you check with the authorities before visiting the site.                              

5. Swaraj Ashram, Bardoli

Swaraj Ashram
Swaraj Ashram in Bardoli Facebook/ Swaraj Ashram, Bardoli

A practical implementation of Gandhi’s principles, the Swaraj Ashram in Bardoli Surat became a central point associated with the Bardoli Satyagraha of 1928 which was a protest against land revenue, closely associated with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

6. National Salt Satyagraha Memorial, Dandi

Gandhi memorial statue
PM Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Gandhi memorial in Dandi Official Website / National Salt Satyagraha Memorial

One of the most important events associated with Gandhi’s life is the Dandi March. The National Salt Satyagraha memorial is built on the landmark location of this Dandi March. On March 12, 1930 Gandhi left with 78 followers and walked over 390 kms for the next 24 days to reach Dandi, where the march finally concluded. To mark this historic event the Memorial is built on the spot. It was inaugurated in 2019 and recreates the story of Dandi march through sculptures. Notable things to see include Gandhi’s statue, murals, sculptures / statues, salt making pans, and more.

7. Saifee villa and Prarthana Mandir, Dandi

Saifee Villa
Saifee Villa Official Website / National Salt Satyagraha Memorial

After reaching Dandi, Gandhi ji stayed in the Saifee villa before the salt –law was passed the following day. Moreover, he gathered his followers and addressed them in an area which is now called the Prarthana Mandir.

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