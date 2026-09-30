What if India had an Ayurveda trail? Here’s the wellness journey from Kerala to the Himalayas

If you want to experience Ayurveda beyond a two-hour oil massage at a luxury resort, India has the makings of a rather extraordinary wellness trail. Start in Kerala for traditional treatment programmes, head west to Jamnagar for Ayurveda’s research and academic legacy, continue to Jaipur for Panchakarma and clinical care, and finish in Rishikesh with Ayurveda, yoga and the Himalayas as your backdrop.
Kerala is the natural starting point for an Ayurveda journey. The state has a long-established ecosystem of Ayurvedic hospitals, treatment centres and wellness retreats, with Panchakarma and Rasayana Chikitsa among the treatments visitors can experience. Kerala Tourism describes Panchakarma as a structured process involving preparatory treatment, the main therapeutic stage and post-treatment care, with diet, rest and lifestyle guidance forming part of the programme.
For a longer stay, look towards Kottakkal and Malappuram, where established Ayurvedic institutions operate alongside Kerala’s resort-style wellness offerings. The state tourism department also lists accredited Ayurvedic centres across the state.
Next, head to Jamnagar in Gujarat, home to the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, an Institute of National Importance. This is where the journey can move from experiencing Ayurveda as a wellness practice to understanding its education and research ecosystem. The Ministry of AYUSH identifies ITRA Jamnagar among India's major national Ayurveda institutions.
Gujarat also has a growing Ayurveda and wellness tourism network, with offerings ranging from Panchakarma to preventive consultations. At Narmada, Arogya Van adds a botanical aspect, with medicinal plants, yoga, Ayurveda and meditation woven into the visitor experience.
From Gujarat, continue to Jaipur, where the National Institute of Ayurveda operates under the Ministry of AYUSH. The institute combines teaching, research and patient care and has a dedicated Panchakarma setup.
This is also where Rajasthan's wider wellness landscape comes into play, with Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga and traditional therapies available alongside its heritage and desert experiences.
Finish in Rishikesh, where Ayurveda can become part of a broader Himalayan wellness itinerary. Uttarakhand Tourism lists luxury wellness centres offering Ayurvedic treatments alongside yoga, meditation and spa therapies, including Ananda in the Himalayas near Narendra Nagar.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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