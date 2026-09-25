Off-grid Indian getaways to begin your analogue travel journey

Make the most of your trip to Yercaud in South India by travelling the old-fashioned way. This hill station is far less commercialised than other popular destinations in the state, such as Kodaikanal and Ooty. With viewpoints like Lady’s Seat, your analogue activities can include slower pursuits like making art or drawing, relaxing at the viewpoint, exploring coffee estates on walks or stays and engaging with locals at the market while discovering authentic spices to take home. Nearest Railway Station: Salem Junction. By road: From Bengaluru — 250 kms via Salem; From Chennai — 342 kms.