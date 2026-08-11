5 weekend destinations near Odisha that are perfect for Independence Day travels

The second highest peak in Odisha is the Mahendragiri, located in Gajapati district around 5 hours 30 minutes away from Bhubaneswar. Odisha presents a unique landscape with lakes, mountains, hilltops, mangroves, sanctuaries and more that can be explored at leisure. This extended weekend try your luck in exploring one of the most important peaks of the State where nature, landscape, culture and heritage come together. Not only can you embark on nature trails and trekking adventures, you can also make a stop at the different temples and viewpoints. Local legends relate the place to Kunti, Bhima, and Parashurama from the Mahabharat. You will be able to soak in the beauty of the place and watch the sunrise, sunset, flora and fauna. You will also be able to uncover the secrets behind the temples and the local folklore associated with them. Don’t forget to check in for local performing arts at your resort where the members of the village community put up different performances that bring you closer to local culture.