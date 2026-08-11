5 weekend destinations near Odisha that are perfect for Independence Day travels

This Independence Day if you are planning to shut down your laptops, pack your bags and disappear amidst nature with your friends and family, then do not miss out on these spots near Odisha. Whether you are someone who loves to put on your trekking shoes or a person who prefers to enjoy an idle boat ride on the lake, there’s a plan for every kind of traveller. Most of these stays are budget options, where you can experience local hospitality by choosing to stay in guest houses or home stays. It is ideal to have your own vehicles for some of these places might not be very easily accessible; otherwise local transport is always game. Moreover, you can always request a lift like a true traveler.
Around 3 hours 30 minutes from Bhubaneswar along the banks of the river Mahanadi, lies this beautiful wilderness retreat. Based around the Satkosia Gorge, and surrounded by river, forest, hills and sandbars on all sides, it is a place which defines living in the lap of nature. You can choose to stay in the resort cottages where the wilderness practically becomes the neighbour outside your window. You can easily sight crocodiles, migratory birds, and much more. Don’t forget to catch the sunrise or sunset over the river Mahanadi and go on a nature trail while exploring the quiet, beautiful and resilient surroundings.
If Bengal has the Sundarbans down South, then odisha has Bhitarnika in the North-Eastern boundaries. This beautiful mangrove forest full of creeks, waterways and crocodile conservation centre is a unique spot that must be paid a visit. For those who love to explore nature and wildlife based travel spots, should not give it a miss. From exploring the place on boats to understanding more about the mangroves of India, from eating fresh fish catch to bird watching during the season, these are all one can engage with in this digital detox zone. Located around 4 hours 30 minutes from Bhubaneswar, it is well accessible by roads and buses.
The second highest peak in Odisha is the Mahendragiri, located in Gajapati district around 5 hours 30 minutes away from Bhubaneswar. Odisha presents a unique landscape with lakes, mountains, hilltops, mangroves, sanctuaries and more that can be explored at leisure. This extended weekend try your luck in exploring one of the most important peaks of the State where nature, landscape, culture and heritage come together. Not only can you embark on nature trails and trekking adventures, you can also make a stop at the different temples and viewpoints. Local legends relate the place to Kunti, Bhima, and Parashurama from the Mahabharat. You will be able to soak in the beauty of the place and watch the sunrise, sunset, flora and fauna. You will also be able to uncover the secrets behind the temples and the local folklore associated with them. Don’t forget to check in for local performing arts at your resort where the members of the village community put up different performances that bring you closer to local culture.
While people flock in numbers to visit the very famous Chilika Lake, would you consider making a stop, a little further, to explore its lesser known cousin, the Tampara Lake? Located in between the Chilika Lake and Gopalpur beach region, this spot has access to both the places. An extended weekend actually not only means visiting a hidden gem in the Tampara Lake but also paying a half-day visit to the Chilika Lake and basking in the sunny seaside of the Gopalpur beaches.
If you are a coffee lover, then this might be heaven for you! Located around 5 hours 30 minutes from Bhubaneswar, Daringbadi, hill station is known as the Kashmir of Odisha. What more, making a trip during the monsoon (albeit with care) is the best time to visit the waterfalls and the lush green bloom everywhere. When here, check out the pepper and coffee plantations, do a trek nearby, venture on jungle excursions, visit the nearby waterfalls – Daringbadi, Ludu and Putudi and enjoy a rainy day, if luck is on your side.
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