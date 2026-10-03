Room Rotting: Six dreamy escapes for the ultimate duvet holiday

Exhausted by relentless work deadlines, social fatigue and everyday burnout, Gen Z travellers are abandoning 6 am alarm clocks and tourist queues in favour of an unapologetic holiday ritual: room rotting. The popular domestic habit of spending entire weekends lounging in bed with snacks, streaming marathons and zero commitments has officially transitioned into boutique hotel culture. Rather than clocking up 25,000 daily steps through overcrowded museums, holidaymakers are now investing their cash in design-led sanctuaries purely to cocoon beneath 400-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets.
For those craving an indulgent horizontal escape, six dreamy destinations cater to every relaxation aesthetic and budget:
Swap the crowded rice terraces for a secluded forest villa featuring tranquil daybeds and private plunge pools. Order a floating breakfast, leave your phone on silent and enjoy soothing jungle rain sounds from £75 per night.
If you love moody weather, remote lochside cabins equipped with rustic wood-burning stoves and dramatic mist-draped glen vistas ensure uninterrupted silence. Curl up with a good book and a warm pot of tea from £120 per night.
Traditional boutique ryokans provide the ultimate minimalist reset. Enjoy calming tatami mats, deep wooden soaking tubs and personalised matcha ceremonies served directly to your futon from £140 per night.
Head to the sleepy southern coast where heritage Portuguese villas deliver breezy veranda views and antique four-poster beds. Order local delicacies straight to your room and listen to the crashing waves for around £50 per night.
Restored vineyard farmhouses invite guests to sip Chianti while admiring golden rolling hills from a sunlit duvet nest. It is the perfect spot to gorge on local cheeses in bed for £110 per night.
Oceanfront cliff apartments allow travellers to absorb hypnotic Atlantic waves and fresh coastal breezes without ever stepping onto the sand. Binge your favourite shows while eating warm pastel de nata from £85 per night.
Whether recovering from corporate fatigue or resetting mental equilibrium, meaningful exploration no longer requires rushing between crowded landmarks. Sometimes the most rewarding travel experience simply entails pulling the heavy blackout curtains shut, dialling room service and wholeheartedly embracing the gentle art of doing nothing.