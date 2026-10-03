Room Rotting: Six dreamy escapes for the ultimate duvet holiday

Exhausted by relentless work deadlines, social fatigue and everyday burnout, Gen Z travellers are abandoning 6 am alarm clocks and tourist queues in favour of an unapologetic holiday ritual: room rotting. The popular domestic habit of spending entire weekends lounging in bed with snacks, streaming marathons and zero commitments has officially transitioned into boutique hotel culture. Rather than clocking up 25,000 daily steps through overcrowded museums, holidaymakers are now investing their cash in design-led sanctuaries purely to cocoon beneath 400-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets.

For those craving an indulgent horizontal escape, six dreamy destinations cater to every relaxation aesthetic and budget: