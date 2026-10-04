India's second Vande Bharat sleeper train to run between Mumbai and Bangalore: Here's all you need to know

The train to Bengaluru will leave from CSMT at 10:30 pm and reach its destination at 2:50 pm the next day. The return journey will see the train leave from Bengaluru at 10 pm and reach CSMT at 1:50 pm the next day. The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train will stop at Anantapur, Raichur, Guntakal, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan.

According to the Railway Board, two sets of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be used to operate the train. Solapur and Pune have been chosen for the purpose of watering and other terminal requirements. Currently, there is only one express train which runs directly from Mumbai to Bengaluru, and that is the Udyan Express. The journey via this route takes about 24 hours on average.