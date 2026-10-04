India's second Vande Bharat sleeper train to run between Mumbai and Bangalore: Here's all you need to know

Mumbai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train will connect KSR Bengaluru with CSMT Mumbai. This has been approved by the Railway Board. However, the final dates for the commencement of this train, schedule, and flag-off timings have yet to be announced. This train is expected to cover the distance in under 16 hours. This will mark the second Vande Bharat sleeper train.
It is anticipated that the suggested service will be operated six days a week. While the Bengaluru-Mumbai train will be running every day except Monday, the Mumbai-Bengaluru train will be operating every day except Tuesday.
The train to Bengaluru will leave from CSMT at 10:30 pm and reach its destination at 2:50 pm the next day. The return journey will see the train leave from Bengaluru at 10 pm and reach CSMT at 1:50 pm the next day. The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train will stop at Anantapur, Raichur, Guntakal, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan.
According to the Railway Board, two sets of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be used to operate the train. Solapur and Pune have been chosen for the purpose of watering and other terminal requirements. Currently, there is only one express train which runs directly from Mumbai to Bengaluru, and that is the Udyan Express. The journey via this route takes about 24 hours on average.
The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train will also have a number of modern passenger facilities. These include CCTV surveillance, automatic sliding doors, bio-vacuum toilets, food service, digital information boards, water dispensers and mobile phone chargers.
For security measures, the train will be provided with the native Kavach automatic train protection system, along with the emergency talk-back facility for passengers. The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat sleeper train is slated to commence service by the end of this month.