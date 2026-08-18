Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat upgraded to 16 coaches ahead of Onam festivities

As the vibrant Onam season approaches, the annual rush of passengers heading from Karnataka to Kerala is steadily building. To ease the heavy festive footfall, Indian Railways has introduced major upgrades on the popular Bengaluru–Kerala route. Starting August 17, the KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express has officially doubled its capacity from 8 to 16 coaches.
The expansion raises the train’s seating capacity from 530 to 1,128 passengers, adding 598 much-needed seats per journey. The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, flagged off the newly upgraded 16-coach rake at Ernakulam Junction. The event was attended by Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Divyakant Chandrakar, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod and other local representatives.
Thanking Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for taking immediate steps ahead of the travel season, Suresh noted the move would significantly benefit passengers travelling on the busy route. He pointed out that the capacity increase coincided beautifully with the beginning of the New Year in the Malayalam calendar.
Divyakant highlighted that the decision was driven by the sharp rise in passenger demand. “The 16-coach rake would provide more seats, better facilities and improved connectivity for passengers,” he stated. The divisional railway manager also revealed that the prestigious Vande Bharat service has been recording around 150 percent occupancy.
Politicians have lauded the move, with BJP leader P K Krishnadas describing the expansion as a major boost to faster and more comfortable rail travel. Taking to social media, PK and the Kerala BJP referred to the prompt decision as a generous “Onam gift” for passengers.
In tandem with the Vande Bharat coach upgrade, the Railway Board has sanctioned an additional special service between Bengaluru Cantonment and Kannur to relieve pressure on busy travel corridors. This special Onam service will cater to passenger demand across multiple regional hubs, making scheduled stops at 14 key stations across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and northern Kerala. With ticket demand peaking heavily around the festivities, these combined measures ensure smoother and more comfortable travel options for thousands of holidaymakers heading home.