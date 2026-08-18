Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat upgraded to 16 coaches ahead of Onam festivities

As the vibrant Onam season approaches, the annual rush of passengers heading from Karnataka to Kerala is steadily building. To ease the heavy festive footfall, Indian Railways has introduced major upgrades on the popular Bengaluru–Kerala route. Starting August 17, the KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express has officially doubled its capacity from 8 to 16 coaches.

Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat gets 16 coaches for Onam

The expansion raises the train’s seating capacity from 530 to 1,128 passengers, adding 598 much-needed seats per journey. The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, flagged off the newly upgraded 16-coach rake at Ernakulam Junction. The event was attended by Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Divyakant Chandrakar, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod and other local representatives.

Thanking Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for taking immediate steps ahead of the travel season, Suresh noted the move would significantly benefit passengers travelling on the busy route. He pointed out that the capacity increase coincided beautifully with the beginning of the New Year in the Malayalam calendar.