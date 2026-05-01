Pet box on Vande Bharat: How to book, prices, rules and more

The pet box provision on Vande Bharat trains enables passengers to transport their pets, such as dogs, in a special enclosed area onboard. Pet boxes are situated on either side of the train rake near the locomotive, which keeps the pets separate from the passenger compartments. Until April 2026, bookings must be made in person at railway stations, as it is not yet possible to book online.
Booking process
To book a pet box on Vande Bharat, travellers have to make a trip to the parcel or luggage counter at the originating station. Booking should be done at least three hours prior to the departure time. The service can only be accessed by travellers who have made their reservations for travel. Another instance of booking the pet box in Vande Bharat is noted where RAC and waiting list travellers cannot access the service.
What are the required documents?
The traveller is required to show an already booked railway ticket to enter the building. The documentation required will be a veterinary certificate proving the fitness of the pet within the past 24 to 48 hours from the time of travel.
What are the charges to book a pet box on Vande Bharat?
The rates of charges will be determined based on the body weight of the pet, which costs approximately ₹30 per kilogram. The payment is done through the parcel office. After completing all the procedures, the passengers are given a luggage ticket for the travel of their pets.
Where are the pets placed?
The animals cannot be brought inside the passenger compartments. They have to be kept inside the metal cages, which are offered by Indian Railways, and they can be found at either end of the train beside the engine.
What are the rules and conditions?
The animals can’t be moved into the passenger compartments. They should remain within the metal cages provided by the Indian Railways. These can be seen at the two ends of the train next to the engine.
The Vande Bharat pet box facility is not offered in all routes/trains. Passengers should contact station management to confirm whether the service is available on their chosen route/train.