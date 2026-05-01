Pet box on Vande Bharat: How to book, prices, rules and more

What are the required documents?

The traveller is required to show an already booked railway ticket to enter the building. The documentation required will be a veterinary certificate proving the fitness of the pet within the past 24 to 48 hours from the time of travel.

What are the charges to book a pet box on Vande Bharat?

The rates of charges will be determined based on the body weight of the pet, which costs approximately ₹30 per kilogram. The payment is done through the parcel office. After completing all the procedures, the passengers are given a luggage ticket for the travel of their pets.

Where are the pets placed?

The animals cannot be brought inside the passenger compartments. They have to be kept inside the metal cages, which are offered by Indian Railways, and they can be found at either end of the train beside the engine.

What are the rules and conditions?

The animals can’t be moved into the passenger compartments. They should remain within the metal cages provided by the Indian Railways. These can be seen at the two ends of the train next to the engine.

The Vande Bharat pet box facility is not offered in all routes/trains. Passengers should contact station management to confirm whether the service is available on their chosen route/train.