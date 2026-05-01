Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 announced: 1,000 Indians to travel this year

If the mountains are calling you in this extreme heat, then it’s time for you to pick the call up! Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has recently been announced and is scheduled to be conducted between June and August this year. Pilgrims can choose between two routes: one via Uttarakhand, crossing the Lipulekh Pass, and the other through Sikkim, via the Nathu La Pass. A strategic collaboration with the Chinese government regarding this yatra is also underway.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026: Everything you need to know

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been a significant pilgrimage to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, and also holds religious importance for the Jains and the Buddhists. The routes were closed following the COVID 19 pandemic and other geopolitical issues. It remained closed for five years and was only reopened in 2025.

For this year’s yatra, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has recently informed the dates and structure of the travel. Scheduled to take place from June to Aug 2026, both Uttarakhand and Sikkim yatras will have 10 batches, each consisting of 50 yatris.