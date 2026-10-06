Where is the Devil's Kitchen from the film, Manjummel Boys?

South India's famous Devil's Kitchen, aka Guna Caves, lies in the vicinity of Pillar Rocks in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. These caves cannot be explored anymore. It is possible to see the dangerous fissures from certain designated places. This location became the background for the true-life rescue that became the main concept of the 2024 hit Malayalam film, Manjummel Boys.
It is said that the caves were first explored by the British official B. S. Ward back in 1821. The origin of the name ‘Devil’s Kitchen’ is attributed to the dark and narrow cave structures and their spooky looks. It is also said that the Pandavas, who lived in exile in the area, used these caves as their kitchen. The name gained widespread acceptance because of the movie Guna, filmed at the site in 1991 by Kamal Haasan.
In 2006, some friends from Manjummel, located near Kochi, decided to visit the caves. One of the boys from the group, Subhash Chandran, got stuck in an deep, narrow cave while exploring the restricted area.
His friend Siju David, aka Kuttan, did not want to leave without him. Subhash was finally saved by firefighters and other people. He managed to survive after falling deep inside the cave, thus making his survival quite unusual. The real people claimed that many of the details of the story shown in the movie were based on reality.
The caves can be accessed via road from Kodaikanal. It is one of the sites included in the forest tourism circuit along with Pillar Rocks, Pine Forest, and Moir Point.
Since September 2025, one ticket now covers four sites, including Guna Cave and Pillar Rocks. You can buy one ticket for Rs. 10, and for cameras you have to pay Rs.300 extra. The cave is open every day from 8 AM to 4:30 PM.
Visitors can take a walk around the surrounding forest and also visit the landscape of Pillar Rocks. Access to the cave entrances is strictly prohibited. Pillar Rocks is the main attraction near the cave, but other attractions include Kodaikanal Lake, Coaker’s Walk, Bryant Park, and Silver Cascade Falls.
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