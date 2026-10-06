Where is the Devil's Kitchen from the film, Manjummel Boys?

South India's famous Devil's Kitchen, aka Guna Caves, lies in the vicinity of Pillar Rocks in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. These caves cannot be explored anymore. It is possible to see the dangerous fissures from certain designated places. This location became the background for the true-life rescue that became the main concept of the 2024 hit Malayalam film, Manjummel Boys.

Where is the history of Guna Caves shown in Manjummel Boys?

It is said that the caves were first explored by the British official B. S. Ward back in 1821. The origin of the name ‘Devil’s Kitchen’ is attributed to the dark and narrow cave structures and their spooky looks. It is also said that the Pandavas, who lived in exile in the area, used these caves as their kitchen. The name gained widespread acceptance because of the movie Guna, filmed at the site in 1991 by Kamal Haasan.