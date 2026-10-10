Scenic train journeys where the journey is the destination

Most travel is about arriving. A few railways, though, were built through such difficult country that the ride itself became the point. Engineers had to negotiate with mountains, gorges, bogs and fjords, and the routes they settled on still show the argument.

That makes a train window one of the better frames in travel.

Railways that take their time

Start close to home. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway climbs from Mettupalayam in the plains to Udhagamandalam in around five hours, which is slow enough to notice almost everything. On its steepest stretch, the train uses a toothed rack rail to haul itself uphill, past tea gardens, eucalyptus and a long series of tunnels and bridges. It is part of a UNESCO World Heritage listing, and during heavy rain, landslides occasionally pause the service.

Across the Palk Strait, the hill-country line between Kandy and Ella is one of the most photographed railway journeys in Asia. The train winds through tea estates and mist, with waterfalls appearing beside the track, before crossing the Nine Arches Bridge near Ella. Services through the hills returned this year after months of repairs following Cyclone Ditwah, which makes the journey feel a little less taken for granted.

In Switzerland, the Glacier Express runs between Zermatt and St Moritz in roughly eight hours. Along the way it crosses 291 bridges, passes through 91 tunnels and climbs over the Oberalp Pass at more than 2,000 metres. It describes itself, with some honesty, as the slowest express train in the world. The large panoramic windows exist for a reason.