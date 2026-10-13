Lost your Indian passport overseas? Here's a step-by-step guide for Indian travellers

Losing a passport abroad ranks right up on the list of absolute worst nightmares. Despite you guarding that little blue book with all your might, somehow, the universe decides to play a cruel trick on you, and the passport goes missing. A surge of panic runs through your body and helplessness crawls in. So, instead of worrying, here's a survival guide that you can follow when your Indian passport goes missing.
Losing your passport can happen anywhere. You might leave your pouch on a subway, have your bag snatched, or forget your passport at the hotel reception after a long night out. Whatever the reason, losing this crucial travel document abroad can be stressful. If you’re an Indian traveller, here are the steps to follow if you lose your passport overseas.
Cross off the false alarm
First and foremost make sure that your passport is not actually lost or misplaced. Check all your bags and even the luggages you think will not have the passport. In most cases, it is the false alarm that stresses people out the most. And only if you are certain it is missing, avoid delaying the reporting process.
File a report at a local police station
Visit the nearest police station in the city and report the missing passport. Ask for a copy of the police report or an official reference number. You may need this document when applying for a replacement passport or an emergency travel document.
Reach out to Indian embassy
Contact the Indian Embassy as soon as you’re done with filing your police report at the station. The officials can guide you through the application process and explain which documents you need to submit for a reapplication. You can also file it online at Ministry of External Affairs' MADAD portal.
Decide whether you need an emergency certificate or a new passport
If your trip is over and you want to return to India, you can apply for an Emergency Certificate (EC), which allows you to travel back home. But if you still have other countries to visit or plan to continue your stay abroad, you should apply for a replacement passport. An Emergency Certificate is only meant for your return to India and cannot be used for further international travel
Check with the visa regulations
Filing a report on passport replacement does not automatically solve issues with visas. Contact the destination country's immigration authorities or embassy to find out whether you need a replacement visa, a transfer or additional exit formalities.
Also, if after all these hassles, you miraculously find your passport, then do not go ahead and assume you’ve an extra one. The lost passport is often flagged by the authorities and is considered invalid for use.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels