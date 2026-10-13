Lost your Indian passport overseas? Here's a step-by-step guide for Indian travellers

Losing a passport abroad ranks right up on the list of absolute worst nightmares. Despite you guarding that little blue book with all your might, somehow, the universe decides to play a cruel trick on you, and the passport goes missing. A surge of panic runs through your body and helplessness crawls in. So, instead of worrying, here's a survival guide that you can follow when your Indian passport goes missing.

A survival guide to losing your passport abroad

Losing your passport can happen anywhere. You might leave your pouch on a subway, have your bag snatched, or forget your passport at the hotel reception after a long night out. Whatever the reason, losing this crucial travel document abroad can be stressful. If you’re an Indian traveller, here are the steps to follow if you lose your passport overseas.

Cross off the false alarm

First and foremost make sure that your passport is not actually lost or misplaced. Check all your bags and even the luggages you think will not have the passport. In most cases, it is the false alarm that stresses people out the most. And only if you are certain it is missing, avoid delaying the reporting process.