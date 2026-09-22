India changes children’s passport validity rules: What parents need to know

Indian travellers have been in quite the haste since 1997 regarding the validity of children’s passports. For decades, the rule was a validity of 5 years or until they turned 15, whichever is attained first. But now, in a recent amendment the validity has been increased to 18 years.

Indian children’s passport validity extended to 18 years under new 2026 rules. Here's everything to know

The 15-year age threshold has often been a hassle for parents, especially those whose children get their passports at 14 and have to renew them the very next year. Addressing this issue, the government has announced that under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, an ordinary 36-page passport issued to a child below 15 will now be valid for five years from the date of issue or until the child turns 18, whichever comes first. The amendment has been in effect from September 2026.

In another effort, teenagers between 15 and 17 will have an option to choose their validity. According to Passport Seva’s guidelines, parents can choose between a passport valid until the child turns 18 and a full-validity passport. This can be particularly relevant for teenagers travelling abroad for school trips, higher education, sports competitions, family holidays or other international programmes. Families expecting frequent overseas travel may therefore want to consider their child’s travel plans when choosing the passport’s validity at the time of application.