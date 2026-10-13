This town in Gujarat is home to the world's oldest dockyard

Imagine a city where traders handled goods, artisans crafted precious beads, and boats may have carried merchandise across distant lands more than 4,000 years ago. In Gujarat, the ancient city of Lothal provides us with a look at this amazing past. Lothal is an important town belonging to the period of the Indus Valley Civilisation and is famous for its brick structure known as the world's oldest dockyard.

World's oldest dockyard: Why is Lothal historically important?

Lothal, which is home to the world's oldest dockyard, was active from around 2400 BCE to 1900 BCE. Lothal was discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India in 1954, and excavation started in 1955 under S. R. Rao.