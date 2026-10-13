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This town in Gujarat is home to the world's oldest dockyard

Located around 80 km from Ahmedabad, Lothal preserves the remains of a 4,000-year-old Harappan settlement famous for the world's oldest dockyard, ancient trade networks and remarkable urban planning
Dating back more than 4,000 years, Lothal near Ahmedabad offers a fascinating look at the Harappan Civilization
Lothal in Gujarat has world's oldest dockyard
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Imagine a city where traders handled goods, artisans crafted precious beads, and boats may have carried merchandise across distant lands more than 4,000 years ago. In Gujarat, the ancient city of Lothal provides us with a look at this amazing past. Lothal is an important town belonging to the period of the Indus Valley Civilisation and is famous for its brick structure known as the world's oldest dockyard.

World's oldest dockyard: Why is Lothal historically important?

Lothal, which is home to the world's oldest dockyard, was active from around 2400 BCE to 1900 BCE. Lothal was discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India in 1954, and excavation started in 1955 under S. R. Rao.

This site is characterised by a large rectangular tank, which was believed to have been a dockyard that had access to an ancient riverbed. The position of the site made it conducive to trading activities that were linked between the Harappan civilisation and areas linked to Mesopotamia. Seals and other archaeological finds provide clues to these commercial connections.

The world's oldest dockyard is not Lothal's only attraction. It also boasts an upper city, a lower city, warehouses, workshops and an organised drainage system. The presence of standard weights, measuring tools and baked brick constructions indicates its good planning.

Discovered in 1954, Lothal was excavated by archaeologist S. R. Rao from 1955 onwards
The ancient dockyard at Lothal is considered one of the world's oldest, highlighting the Harappans' maritime capabilities.

The ruins of the site are a source of evidence of residential structures, channels and the world-renowned basin. Artefacts found in the museum relate to the culture of the Harappa people, such as seals, paintings on the pots, terracotta figures, copper implements and beads made of carnelian, jasper, and agate.

How can you reach this place?

Lothal in Gujarat dates back more than 4,000 years
Lothal's archaeological remains include baked-brick structures, organised streets and a drainage system

What is the best time to travel?

Lothal is located around 80 km from Ahmedabad,
Beads made from carnelian, agate and jasper highlight Lothal's skilled craftsmanship and thriving trade

The best time to visit the world's oldest dockyard would be from October through March. Summer temperatures can become extreme, so carry water, wear walking shoes and avoid prolonged outdoor visits during midday.

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Dating back more than 4,000 years, Lothal near Ahmedabad offers a fascinating look at the Harappan Civilization
5 fascinating ancient ruins of the Indus Valley Civilisation
Gujarat
Indus Valley civilisation
civilizations

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