This town in Gujarat is home to the world's oldest dockyard

Imagine a city where traders handled goods, artisans crafted precious beads, and boats may have carried merchandise across distant lands more than 4,000 years ago. In Gujarat, the ancient city of Lothal provides us with a look at this amazing past. Lothal is an important town belonging to the period of the Indus Valley Civilisation and is famous for its brick structure known as the world's oldest dockyard.
Lothal, which is home to the world's oldest dockyard, was active from around 2400 BCE to 1900 BCE. Lothal was discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India in 1954, and excavation started in 1955 under S. R. Rao.
This site is characterised by a large rectangular tank, which was believed to have been a dockyard that had access to an ancient riverbed. The position of the site made it conducive to trading activities that were linked between the Harappan civilisation and areas linked to Mesopotamia. Seals and other archaeological finds provide clues to these commercial connections.
The world's oldest dockyard is not Lothal's only attraction. It also boasts an upper city, a lower city, warehouses, workshops and an organised drainage system. The presence of standard weights, measuring tools and baked brick constructions indicates its good planning.
The ruins of the site are a source of evidence of residential structures, channels and the world-renowned basin. Artefacts found in the museum relate to the culture of the Harappa people, such as seals, paintings on the pots, terracotta figures, copper implements and beads made of carnelian, jasper, and agate.