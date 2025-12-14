5 fascinating ancient ruins of the Indus Valley Civilisation

The Indus Valley Civilization is among the earliest urban societies in the world. It thrived around 2500 BCE in regions covering present-day Pakistan and northwestern India. Renowned for its sophisticated city planning and architectural achievements, the civilization has left behind striking archaeological remains. Below are five important sites that highlight the innovation and advanced way of life of the Indus Valley people.
Mohenjo-daro is widely regarded as the most famous site of the Indus Valley Civilization. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is known for its well-planned urban design, with orderly grid-like streets and an advanced drainage system. One of its most notable features, the Great Bath, a large communal bathing structure, reflects the civilization’s emphasis on ritual purity and social interaction, pointing to a highly organized and complex society.
Located near the Ravi River, Harappa is another pivotal city of the Indus Valley. Like Mohenjo-Daro, it showcases a well-planned urban environment with impressive brick structures. Excavations have revealed various artifacts, including pottery, seals, and tools, offering insights into the daily life, trade practices, and artistic achievements of its inhabitants.
Dholavira is distinguished by its impressive water management systems, including reservoirs and channels designed to harvest and store rainwater. The site reveals a carefully planned city layout with fortified walls and notable inscriptions. Its refined architecture and inventive engineering methods demonstrate the Indus Valley Civilization’s advanced ability to adapt to and manage its surrounding environment.
Lothal is best known for its ancient dockyard, which points to its role as a major hub for maritime trade. As a carefully planned port city, it enabled commerce with far-off regions, reflecting the Indus Valley Civilization’s advanced seafaring and trading skills. The remains of marketplaces and residential quarters further reveal a thriving economy and underscore the central role trade played in everyday life.
Situated in Rajasthan, Kalibangan is particularly known for its distinctive ploughed field, which points to some of the earliest evidence of organised agriculture. The site has a unique city layout that includes fire altars and an efficient drainage system. Archaeological discoveries at Kalibangan highlight the Indus Valley Civilisation’s progress in farming methods and urban planning.