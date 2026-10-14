Udupi’s new eco-tourism destination winds through Saligrama’s mangrove forests

Paddling beneath the mangrove canopy, you move through narrow channels where the water is calm enough to reflect the tangled roots and foliage around you. The ecosystem is also worth observing closely. Kingfishers, egrets and herons can be spotted around the waterways while Brahminy kites and white-bellied sea eagles can appear overhead. Along the muddy edges, fiddler crabs, mudskippers and other small estuarine creatures add movement to an otherwise quiet landscape. The backwaters also support fish and shellfish that form part of the wider coastal ecosystem.

An early morning or late afternoon outing works particularly well. The cooler temperatures make paddling easier and the softer light brings out the reflections along the water channels. At sunrise, the mangroves are often still and the waterways provide a good setting for birdwatching. Towards sunset, the changing light turns the same route into a photography-friendly stretch of backwater.