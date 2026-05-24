Dive deeper into Lakshadweep as the Union Territory opens up more islands

The government has overhauled the entry process to encourage independent travel. Most notably, visitors no longer need a local sponsor to vouch for them and the requirement for a Police Clearance Certificate from your home town has been abolished. Verification is now handled internally by the Lakshadweep administration after you apply online.

Furthermore, the new system allows for group applications of up to six people, making it far simpler for families to plan a trip together. This administrative ease is part of a massive `3,600-crore development plan designed to turn Lakshadwee p into a world-class destination. The government isn’t just making it easier to visit existing hubs like Agatti and Bangaram; they are opening 12 new islands to tourism.