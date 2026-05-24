Dive deeper into Lakshadweep as the Union Territory opens up more islands

For years, Lakshadweep has been the final frontier for Indian travellers — a stunning collection of coral atolls that felt nearly impossible to visit. Unless you were booked on a Cordelia Cruise, which offered one of the few reliable ways to see Agati Island. The logistical hurdles often outweighed the allure of the turquoise waters even after the destination went viral back in 2024. For most, these islands remained a distant dream, locked behind complex permits. However, a major shift in policy has made travel easier.
The government has overhauled the entry process to encourage independent travel. Most notably, visitors no longer need a local sponsor to vouch for them and the requirement for a Police Clearance Certificate from your home town has been abolished. Verification is now handled internally by the Lakshadweep administration after you apply online.
Furthermore, the new system allows for group applications of up to six people, making it far simpler for families to plan a trip together. This administrative ease is part of a massive `3,600-crore development plan designed to turn Lakshadwee p into a world-class destination. The government isn’t just making it easier to visit existing hubs like Agatti and Bangaram; they are opening 12 new islands to tourism.
The most exciting addition is the introduction of India’s first luxury water villas. Partnering with the Taj Group, high-end resorts are being developed on Suheli and Kadmat islands, offering an overwater experience. Beyond luxury stays, islands like Cheriyam and Thinnakara are being positioned as eco-tourism hotspots, perfect for those looking for untouched natural beauty.
Thinnakara is a tiny teardrop island ideal for beach tent camping and stargazing. Its shallow lagoons make it perfect for beginners to try undersea walking and night-time kayaking. Cheriyam, often visited as part of a cluster with Kalpeni, is being developed for exclusive day-trip infrastructure and snorkelling tours through its vibrant coral gardens. While already known, Bangaram is being further improved for dolphin watching tours and deep-sea fishing expeditions.
Accessibility is also getting a major upgrade. Plans are underway for a new airport at Minicoy and an expansion of the Agatti runway to accommodate larger commercial aircraft. With new jetties being built at Kalpeni to support cruise vessels and better interisland connectivity, the archipelago is moving away from being a one-stop cruise destination to a place where you can spend a week island-hopping.