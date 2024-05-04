We board the popular Cordelia Cruise and sail away to Lakshadweep's Agatti Island to discover gems hidden within
Submerging into the azure waters off Agatti Island — a marine tapestry, alive with colours and movements that seemed like a choreographed dance of nature — unfurled beneath us. Beholding schools of fish darting around with their scales reflecting the sunlight filtering through the water’s surface, we snorkelled effortlessly and fearlessly in awe.
The coral reefs below us were a living canvas, painted with hues of red, orange and purple, hosting a myriad of creatures going about their daily lives. For our favourite shall remain the big old sea turtle who glided gracefully by in its serene demeanour. These thoughts were etched in our memory long after we stepped away from the crystal-clear waters of this 7.6 km-long island situated on a coral atoll.
Popping the local coconut halwa into our mouth, we hopped into a tourist auto to discover the plam-clad destination that shares an uncanny resemblance to what Karnataka’s coastal town Udupi has to offer. And our favourite spots include the renowned Golden Jubilee Museum uncovered a vast collection of ancient jars, wooden chests and gold coins, along with busts of Lord Buddha from the 9th to 12th centuries.
While the ICAR — National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources showcases Ocellaris Clownfish and Amphiprion Ocellaris, among others, the vibrant Andhaan Beach in Lakshadweep is the place to have some laid-back time with swings, hammocks and photo booths or to munch on some quick snacks at the stalls.
Despite time constraints, we managed to squeeze in one final visit to Lagoon Beach, where the waters were so mesmerisingly blue that you will simply loose track of time.
Having crossed off everything we had on the list besides shopping, we stepped into a Tangerine tender boat that drove toward The Empress Ship better known as the Cordelia Cruise. Quickly dropping off the beach essentials tote in our premium cabin, we headed straight for the food court to grab a quick bite and savoured it along with the last few glimpses of this Union Territory for which we had sailed to from Kochi. And glad we did since their land excursion package saved us from having to go through the tedious process of seeking an entry permit.
As the sun sank into the horizon and the island disappeared from our field of vision, we headed down to Deck 5 which housed Chopstix, their Pan-Asian speciality restaurant, purposefully making our way through The Chairman’s Club that brought ’90s music back to life.
Now who wouldn’t enjoy some fine salmon sushi paired with red wine when sailing smoothly across the ocean and so did we. But the hero of the evening wasn’t their best-selling citrus cheesecake but the lemon coriander soup that was served at the very beginning.
In this digital age of social media frenzy, many dream or even pledge to take at least one vacation which smartphones are not a part of. And on this three-night/four-day cruise vacation, we effortlessly achieved that.
For those who wish to stay connected, the ship does provide an onboard wifi plans. Trust us when we say there is plenty to do on this 692-feet long ship boasting 11 decks — neither of which require your electronic gadgets. Simply grab the daily itinerary delivered to your rooms and mark the activities and shows you want to be a part of. And personally, shows like Balle Balle and Indian Cinemagic at Marquee Theatre are not to be missed.
From a quaint library and card room to a casino and arcade, the ship has something for everyone. Adrenaline junkies without a doubt will head for the rock climbing wall or dive into the swimming pool on the open-air deck exactly where all their night long parties are also held. Additionally, the crew hosts several games and workshops every day which include treasure hunt and yoga.
Food enthusiasts can indulge in culinary delights at various onboard dining venues. One such experience is The Chef’s Table, offering a specially curated spread for a limited number of guests, providing a global journey through diverse cuisines.
Guests can also enjoy speciality drinks at venues like the Connexions Bar and the Pool Bar or a relaxed buffet dining at Starlight. And like us, if you miss a chance to get your hands on coastal souvenirs or forget to pack beach essentials, you can purchase them from the various shops onboard.
From staterooms with ocean view to suites, there are multiple room choices available on board.You can take things up a notch by opting for the luxurious The Chairman’s Suite sporting private balconies, a walk-in closet, a jacuzzi and and spacious living room.
But none of these experiences come close to simply lounging on the viewing deck wrapped around the ship during the golden hour and being lucky enough to spot breaching dolphins — however fleeting it may have been. And that’s how we spent the remaining days onboard the ship as we headed back to Mumbai.
₹24,402 onwards for a two night stay including accommodation, meals and an array of onboard activities.