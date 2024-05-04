We board the popular Cordelia Cruise and sail away to Lakshadweep's Agatti Island to discover gems hidden within

Popping the local coconut halwa into our mouth, we hopped into a tourist auto to discover the plam-clad destination that shares an uncanny resemblance to what Karnataka’s coastal town Udupi has to offer. And our favourite spots include the renowned Golden Jubilee Museum uncovered a vast collection of ancient jars, wooden chests and gold coins, along with busts of Lord Buddha from the 9th to 12th centuries.

While the ICAR — National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources showcases Ocellaris Clownfish and Amphiprion Ocellaris, among others, the vibrant Andhaan Beach in Lakshadweep is the place to have some laid-back time with swings, hammocks and photo booths or to munch on some quick snacks at the stalls.

Despite time constraints, we managed to squeeze in one final visit to Lagoon Beach, where the waters were so mesmerisingly blue that you will simply loose track of time.