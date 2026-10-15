Here's what Jodhpur offers beyond the vibrant indigo-washed alleyways

Begin at Mehrangarh Fort, which rises on a rocky hill above Jodhpur. The fort has palace interiors including Moti Mahal, Phool Mahal and Sheesh Mahal, along with collections of arms, textiles, miniature paintings and decorative arts. Its elevated position gives clear views of the blue houses across the old city.

From the fort, continue to Jaswant Thada, the white marble memorial built in the late 19th century in memory of maharaja Jaswant Singh II. Its quiet setting and views towards the fort complement the busy fort complex. Spend the late afternoon exploring the old city from an elevated viewpoint. Pachetia Hill is a popular place to look across the densely built neighbourhoods as the light changes over the rooftops. For another perspective, walk through Navchowkiya, where blue-painted homes line older lanes.