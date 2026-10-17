Durga Puja 2026: 3 must-visit Bengali pandals in Thane and Chembur

For Arnab De, president of Aamra Prabashi, Durga Puja is about preserving cultural roots away from Bengal. “‘Prabashi’ refers to those who have lived away from their native land,” he says.

The journey began in 2001, when 14 families organised a Saraswati Puja in a garage in Hiranandani Estate. Their first Durga Puja followed in 2003. Today, the community has grown to nearly 700 families, with celebrations spread across 1.6 lakh square feet.

This year’s theme, Kolkatar Pothe Pothe, brings Kolkata’s streets, sounds and memories to Thane, from yellow Ambassador taxis and College Street bookstalls to its food and cultural landmarks.

“We want visitors walking into our Pujo pandal in Thane to experience the Kolkata that has always lived in a closed corner of their heart,” De says.

The focus is also on helping younger generations experience their heritage. “We have attempted to make culture something they actively experience rather than something that they are simply told to preserve,” he adds.