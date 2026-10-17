Thailand's great raptor migration: Where to watch thousands of birds of prey take flight

The timing matters. September through November is the broad migration season, with October often bringing particularly busy days. The Raptor Watch Festival, listed for September 1 to November 30 in 2026, gives visitors a reason to plan a trip around the movement of the birds. At Khao Dinsor, the elevated viewpoint opens up views across the surrounding forest, hills and the Gulf of Thailand. Bring binoculars if you have them, and give yourself time. Migration is not a show that begins on schedule.

Among the species recorded here are Chinese sparrowhawks, Japanese sparrowhawks, oriental honey-buzzards and black bazas. They do not all arrive at once. Different species pass through at different points in the season, so a visit in September can look quite different from one in late October. On days with favourable conditions, birds may travel low enough for observers to pick out their shapes and flight patterns. Those new to birding can still enjoy the spectacle, especially with a guide who knows what to look for.

There is a bigger story behind the movement. Raptors travelling between breeding and wintering grounds rely on suitable habitats along the way, and these stopovers can be affected by changes in land use. Research at Khao Dinsor has helped track the journeys of migrating sparrowhawks, including birds that travel on to islands in Indonesia and other parts of Southeast Asia. Watching the migration here is an opportunity to understand how a hill in southern Thailand connects to a much wider network of forests, coastlines and wetlands.

Away from the viewpoint, Chumphon deserves a little time of its own. The province sits along the Gulf of Thailand and is known for its coastline, fishing communities and agricultural produce. Fresh seafood is easy to find, while southern-style khanom chin, rice noodles served with spicy curry, is one of the local dishes worth seeking out. Sawi pineapples are another regional speciality, and baegu leaves, often cooked with eggs or added to curry, appear in local cooking. These are good reasons to extend a birdwatching trip beyond the early mornings on the hill.

The coast offers a different pace once the day's bird count is done. Hat Thung Wua Laen is known for its long stretch of beach and places to eat, while the waters around Mu Ko Chumphon National Park include islands and marine habitats. Visitors can explore the coast, take a mangrove nature trail or spend time in fishing communities. On Koh Phitak, homestays offer a chance to learn about life in a small coastal community, although arrangements should be made ahead of time.

The migration also puts local conservation work in view. Khao Dinsor's rise as a birdwatching site involved local authorities, researchers and community members working to make the area accessible for observation and education. Visitors can support that work by using local guides, following instructions at viewing areas and avoiding disturbance to birds. A good pair of binoculars is more useful than trying to get close for a photograph.

The birds will eventually move on. By late autumn, the flow of migrants begins to change, and the hill returns to its quieter rhythms. For travellers, that short window is part of the appeal. Come for the movement overhead, stay for the food and the coast, and leave with a sense of how much of the natural world depends on journeys that take place largely out of sight.